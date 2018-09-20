Log in
$225,000 IN SCHOOL GRANTS TO STUDENTS IN OREGON AND SW WASHINGTON

09/20/2018 | 08:47pm CEST

Portland, OR, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McDonald’s Owner/Operators in Oregon and Southwest Washington have teamed-up once again for Archways to Education: A 2017 & 2018 School Grant Program. Now in its second year, the annual program continues to provide educational resources via grants, to students within its local communities. 

0_medium_Untitled.png


 

Archways to Education aims to further McDonald’s mission of giving back to the community, helping students reach their fullest potential within the arts, athletics and academics arenas. Many owner/operators in Oregon and Southwest Washington raise their families in these same communities, with many of their own children having attended the schools with current applicants and recipients.

 

"Being deeply rooted in our communities is not just greens-fees for McDonald’s, it’s something we live by, and we do it every day.” - Mike Kennedy, local McDonald’s owner operator and President of the Oregon McDonald’s Operator Association

 

Students attending public or private schools from Kindergarten through 12th Grade are encouraged to apply. This years’ grant of over $125,000 will be split among the winners, making it a combined total of $225,000 when including the funds offered locally, in 2017. 

 

“Our operators have funded everything from STEM programs, to student financial aide. This year, for example, one of our local owner operators was able to provide 100% of their funds to one outstanding high school senior, covering his entire first year of college tuition.” – Val Hadwin, Public Relations Chair of the Oregon McDonald’s Operator Association

 

If you or someone you know would like to learn how to qualify, you can reach the program administrator via email, for more information.

 

About McDonald’s of Oregon and SW Washington

McDonald’s of Oregon and SW Washington is comprised of 183 franchised restaurants owned and operated by 36 local owner/operators. For more information visit www.mcdonalds.com or down our app at McD.to/GetApp

Attachment 

Derek Morrison
McDonald's of OR Consolidated Co-op, Western Washington McDonald's Operators Association, MT McDonald's Operators Assocation & Tri-states/Spokane McDonald's Operators Association
5033410468
derekmorrison@daviselen.com

