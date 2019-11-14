$22K Grant Awarded to Southside First Economic Development Council

Funds will Help Pay for Small Business Training Programs in San Antonio’s South Side

Jefferson Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have awarded a $22,000 grant to the Southside First Economic Development Council of San Antonio.

The Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds will help pay for Southside First’s signature small business capacity-building programs to strengthen local businesses and build the economic power of the communities in the South Side of San Antonio, Texas.

“Momentum is building in the Southern Sector of San Antonio,” said Judith Canales, executive director of Southside First. “But the community also faces economic challenges that can impede the prosperity of residents and local businesses. We greatly appreciate this grant from Jefferson Bank because it will help us continue our training programs that provide local business owners the skills they need to grow and prosper.”

“We are proud to join the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas in supporting the efforts of Southside First to strengthen the local businesses that are the backbone of San Antonio’s South Side,” said Hazel Davis, vice president and compliance and community development officer of Jefferson Bank. “It’s important work, and Southside First is striving every day to strengthen existing small businesses and attract new ones.”

Through the PGP program, FHLB Dallas member institutions contribute from $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization, and FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio. Grants are awarded annually through FHLB Dallas’ member institutions via a lottery system. In 2019, FHLB Dallas has awarded $300,000 in PGP funds that were combined with $142,500 contributed by 25 FHLB Dallas member banks for a total of $442,500 in grants.

“At FHLB Dallas, we see every day how contributions to the economic viability of communities are funding real progress,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment for FHLB Dallas. “We are pleased to support the great work of Southside First by matching the original Jefferson Bank funding and bringing the total grant to $22,000.”

About Jefferson Bank

Jefferson Bank is a family-owned community bank, with three generations actively involved in serving communities in San Antonio and surrounding areas. For over 70 years, we have created an elite team of highly skilled, family-oriented and civic-minded individuals who contribute to the Bank’s continuing success. We are proud to be known as one of Texas’ most respected independent banks, offering superior banking, mortgage, trust, wealth management and insurance services. To learn more about Jefferson Bank visit jeffersonbank.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $73.8 billion as of September 30, 2019, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community investment by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 815 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit fhlb.com.

