22ND CENTURY GROUP, INC. Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against 22nd Century Group, Inc.   

01/24/2019 | 04:29pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for Eastern  District  of New  York on  behalf  of all  persons  or entities who purchased or otherwise  acquired 22nd Century Group, Inc.  (NYSE: XXII)  securities  between  February 18, 2016 and October 25, 2018 (the “Class Period”), inclusive.

Shareholders who purchased shares of are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc., you may, no later than March 22, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in 22nd Century Group, Inc. 

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

The filed complaint alleges that  throughout  the class period, defendants made  false and/or  misleading  statements  and/or  failed  to  disclose  that: 

  • 22nd Century’s stock was prone to  manipulation through paid stock promotions; 
     
  • such conduct would subject 22nd  Century to heightened regulatory scrutiny  by the Securities and Exchange Commission;  and
     
  • consequently, 22nd  Century’s public statements  were  materially  false  and  misleading  and/or  lacked  a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On February 2, 2018, Fuzzy Panda Research published an article on Seeking Alpha, asserting that 22nd Century's stock price had been inflated through various paid stock promotion articles between 2014 and 2017, some of which did not disclose the paying party and amount. 

On this news, 22nd Century's stock price fell $0.35 per share, or over 11%, to close at $2.73 per share on February 2, 2018. 

Then, on October 25, 2018, Fuzzy Panda Research reported in another Seeking Alpha article that its requests to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act for "all documents in the possession of SEC that pertain to investigations regarding 22nd Century Group for the time period January 1, 2016 through July 16, 2018" had been denied.  According to the article, the SEC denied Fuzzy Panda Research's request to release the documents because doing so could "reasonably be expected to interfere with on-going enforcement proceedings." 

Following this news, 22nd Century's stock price fell $0.11 per share, or over 4%, to close at $2.45 per share on October 25, 2018. 

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome. 

wolf_logo_color_tagline.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
