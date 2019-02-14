22nd D.I.C.E. Awards Honors the Video Game Industry's Most Outstanding Achievements

The votes have been counted! Members of the interactive entertainment
industry gathered this evening at the 22nd D.I.C.E. Awards,
at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, to celebrate the year’s
biggest triumphs in video games. The event is held annually by The
Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS), the non-profit
organization dedicated to the advancement and recognition of the
interactive arts representing its 30,000+ membership base. This year’s
Game of the Year was awarded to God of War by developer SIE Santa
Monica Studio and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment, which takes
players on a journey as the Spartan warrior Kratos, a man living outside
the shadow of the gods, who with his son Atreus, venture into the brutal
Norse wilds and fight to fulfill a deeply personal quest.
The Academy membership honored games in 23 award categories, with God
of War receiving the most accolades of the evening with nine awards.
Another multi-award winner, Celeste earned two awards. Other top
honorees were Florence for Portable Game of the Year, Super
Smash Bros. Ultimate for Fighting Game of the Year, Beat Saber
for Immersive Game of the Year, Mario Tennis Aces for Sports Game
of the Year, Monster Hunter: World for Role-Playing Game of the
Year, and Fortnite for Outstanding Achievement in Online
Gameplay, among others.
“Tonight, at the 22nd Annual D.I.C.E. Awards, the interactive
entertainment industry gathered together from all over the world to
celebrate their trailblazers – the very best in video games and the
teams who - with their amazing talent and vision - have created boundary
defying experiences that have captivated global audiences,” said Meggan
Scavio, president of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. “On
behalf of the Academy, I congratulate not only this year’s incredible
nominees, but the esteemed winners chosen by their peers.”
In addition to the awards for the industry’s best games and creators
from the previous year, the D.I.C.E. Awards also celebrated Bonnie Ross,
Microsoft Corporate Vice President and Head of 343 Industries, which
oversees the Halo franchise, with the special honor of being the 2019
recipient of the Academy’s Hall of Fame Award. Ross has been integral in
the vision and expansion of the Halo franchise that has continued to
excite generations of fans, generating nearly $6 billion in worldwide
sales to date and has transcended video games to grow into a global
entertainment phenomenon. In addition, Ross is a key voice in promoting
STEM and diversity efforts across the gaming industry amongst women,
under-represented minorities and children.
The 22nd Annual D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony, with Greg Miller,
co-founder of internet video show and podcast Kinda Funny, and
Jessica Chobot of Nerdist News, who returned for their third time
as co-hosts, included industry professionals who attended the event live
and game fans worldwide who tuned in for the live stream. The show was
the culmination of the annual three-day D.I.C.E. (Design, Innovate,
Communicate, Entertain) Summit (#DICE19), which is known for drawing
many of the interactive entertainment industry’s most respected and
influential leaders, decision makers and visionaries.
The complete list of winners includes:
Game of the Year
God of War
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
God of War
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
God of War
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Portable Game of the Year
Florence
Publisher: Annapurna Interactive
Developer: Mountains
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Celeste
Publisher: Matt Makes Games
Developer: Matt Makes Games
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Beat Saber
Publisher: Beat Games
Developer: Beat Games
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Tónandi
Publisher: Magic Leap
Developer: Magic Leap and Sigur Rós
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
Fortnite
Publisher: Epic Games
Developer: Epic Games
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Into the Breach
Publisher: Subset Games
Developer: Subset Games
Sports Game of the Year
Mario Tennis Aces
Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd. and Camelot Co. Ltd.
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Monster Hunter: World
Publisher: CAPCOM
Developer: CAPCOM
Racing Game of the Year
Forza Horizon 4
Publisher: Microsoft Studios
Developer: Playground Games
Fighting Game of the Year
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Publisher: Nintendo of America
Developer: Nintendo, Sora Ltd., and BANDAI NAMCO Studios Inc.
Family Game of the Year
Unravel Two
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Developer: ColdWood Interactive
Adventure Game of the Year
God of War
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Action Game of the Year
Celeste
Publisher: Matt Makes Games
Developer: Matt Makes Games
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Red Dead Redemption 2
Publisher: Rockstar Games
Developer: Rockstar Games
Outstanding Achievement in Story
God of War
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
God of War
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music
Composition
God of War
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Character
God of War - Kratos
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
God of War
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: Insomniac Games
Since 1996, the D.I.C.E. Awards have recognized outstanding games,
individuals and development teams that push the boundaries of
technology, creativity and artistic expression in the worldwide
interactive entertainment industry. The Academy’s 30K+ members,
comprised of the interactive publishing and development communities,
recognize excellence in 23 different interactive game categories in one
of the highest forms of recognition in the industry. Titles were played
and evaluated by members of the Academy’s peer panels to determine final
nominees. These panels, one for each award category, are comprised of
the game industry’s most experienced and talented men and women who are
experts in their chosen fields. Winners are determined as part of a
confidential voting process which are revealed on the evening of the
show. A list of all the peer panelists can be found here.
The 22nd D.I.C.E. Awards was produced by the AIAS, and will
be available to watch in-full at www.interactive.org.
