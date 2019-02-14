22nd D.I.C.E. Awards Honors the Video Game Industry's Most Outstanding Achievements

God of War Leads Awards with Nine Category Wins Including Game of the Year

The votes have been counted! Members of the interactive entertainment industry gathered this evening at the 22nd D.I.C.E. Awards, at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, to celebrate the year’s biggest triumphs in video games. The event is held annually by The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS), the non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement and recognition of the interactive arts representing its 30,000+ membership base. This year’s Game of the Year was awarded to God of War by developer SIE Santa Monica Studio and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment, which takes players on a journey as the Spartan warrior Kratos, a man living outside the shadow of the gods, who with his son Atreus, venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfill a deeply personal quest.

The Academy membership honored games in 23 award categories, with God of War receiving the most accolades of the evening with nine awards. Another multi-award winner, Celeste earned two awards. Other top honorees were Florence for Portable Game of the Year, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Fighting Game of the Year, Beat Saber for Immersive Game of the Year, Mario Tennis Aces for Sports Game of the Year, Monster Hunter: World for Role-Playing Game of the Year, and Fortnite for Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay, among others.

“Tonight, at the 22nd Annual D.I.C.E. Awards, the interactive entertainment industry gathered together from all over the world to celebrate their trailblazers – the very best in video games and the teams who - with their amazing talent and vision - have created boundary defying experiences that have captivated global audiences,” said Meggan Scavio, president of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. “On behalf of the Academy, I congratulate not only this year’s incredible nominees, but the esteemed winners chosen by their peers.”

In addition to the awards for the industry’s best games and creators from the previous year, the D.I.C.E. Awards also celebrated Bonnie Ross, Microsoft Corporate Vice President and Head of 343 Industries, which oversees the Halo franchise, with the special honor of being the 2019 recipient of the Academy’s Hall of Fame Award. Ross has been integral in the vision and expansion of the Halo franchise that has continued to excite generations of fans, generating nearly $6 billion in worldwide sales to date and has transcended video games to grow into a global entertainment phenomenon. In addition, Ross is a key voice in promoting STEM and diversity efforts across the gaming industry amongst women, under-represented minorities and children.

The 22nd Annual D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony, with Greg Miller, co-founder of internet video show and podcast Kinda Funny, and Jessica Chobot of Nerdist News, who returned for their third time as co-hosts, included industry professionals who attended the event live and game fans worldwide who tuned in for the live stream. The show was the culmination of the annual three-day D.I.C.E. (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) Summit (#DICE19), which is known for drawing many of the interactive entertainment industry’s most respected and influential leaders, decision makers and visionaries.

The complete list of winners includes:

Game of the Year

God of War

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

God of War

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

God of War

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio

Portable Game of the Year

Florence

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Developer: Mountains

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Celeste

Publisher: Matt Makes Games

Developer: Matt Makes Games

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Beat Saber

Publisher: Beat Games

Developer: Beat Games

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Tónandi

Publisher: Magic Leap

Developer: Magic Leap and Sigur Rós

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Fortnite

Publisher: Epic Games

Developer: Epic Games

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Into the Breach

Publisher: Subset Games

Developer: Subset Games

Sports Game of the Year

Mario Tennis Aces

Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd. and Camelot Co. Ltd.

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Monster Hunter: World

Publisher: CAPCOM

Developer: CAPCOM

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 4

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Developer: Playground Games

Fighting Game of the Year

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Publisher: Nintendo of America

Developer: Nintendo, Sora Ltd., and BANDAI NAMCO Studios Inc.

Family Game of the Year

Unravel Two

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: ColdWood Interactive

Adventure Game of the Year

God of War

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio

Action Game of the Year

Celeste

Publisher: Matt Makes Games

Developer: Matt Makes Games

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Red Dead Redemption 2

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Developer: Rockstar Games

Outstanding Achievement in Story

God of War

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

God of War

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

God of War

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio

Outstanding Achievement in Character

God of War - Kratos

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

God of War

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Insomniac Games

Since 1996, the D.I.C.E. Awards have recognized outstanding games, individuals and development teams that push the boundaries of technology, creativity and artistic expression in the worldwide interactive entertainment industry. The Academy’s 30K+ members, comprised of the interactive publishing and development communities, recognize excellence in 23 different interactive game categories in one of the highest forms of recognition in the industry. Titles were played and evaluated by members of the Academy’s peer panels to determine final nominees. These panels, one for each award category, are comprised of the game industry’s most experienced and talented men and women who are experts in their chosen fields. Winners are determined as part of a confidential voting process which are revealed on the evening of the show. A list of all the peer panelists can be found here.

The 22nd D.I.C.E. Awards was produced by the AIAS, and will be available to watch in-full at www.interactive.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005943/en/