22nd District Agricultural Association : 2018 San Diego County Fair claims 27 awards from the Western Fairs Association

DEL MAR, Calif. (Feb. 15, 2019) - The 2018 San Diego County Fair, presented by Albertsons|Vons, claimed 27 top honors at the Western Fair Association's 'Remix' annual convention and trade show Jan. 20-23 in Reno, Nev.

The San Diego County Fair competes in the highly-competitive 'Mega Fair' class based on attendance. Fairs in this class represent the western United States, including Washington, Oregon and Arizona, and have an attendance of more than 500,000.

The Western Fairs Association, founded in 1922 and incorporated in 1945, is a nonprofit trade association serving the fair industry throughout the western United States and Canada.

First place awards:

• Single Radio Ad - Albertsons|Von's $5 Fair Day tickets

• Radio Ad Series - Grandstand Concert Series

• Give it Your Best Shot - Animal photo

• Fair Pocket Program/Schedule

• Guest Services - Sensory inclusion and baby changing rooms

• Recruitment and/or Retention Program - Exhibits employee recognition program

• Cultural Marketing Program - Hispanic marketing campaign

Second place awards:

• Television Ad Series - Grandstand Concert Series

• Printed Marketing Campaign - San Diego Magazine ad

• Fairtime Innovative Marketing Strategy - Toast of the Coast digital campaign

• Digital Marketing Campaign - Summer Concert Series e-newsletters

• Give it Your Best Shot ¬- Exhibits photo

• Fair Logo

• Fair Program Schedule

• Theme Program

• New Innovative Use of Technology - Fair survey

• Nonprofits - Childhood obesity/5k/10,000 steps

Third place awards:

• Outdoor Advertising Campaign - Ten bulletin boards

• Social Media Campaign - Short video countdown series

• Any Other Advertising Campaign - Albertsons floor stickers

• Interim Event Rentals Innovative Marketing Strategy/Concept - SD Magazine print ad in charitable giving guide

• New Children's Program - Kids' Fridays

• New Community Outreach - Focus groups for Home and Hobby and Creative Youth

• Interim Events - Breeders Cup

• Crisis Management - Fair traffic

• Inspiring Collaborations - Club 22

• Ag Programming - Albertsons|Vons Kids Super Market

The 2018 San Diego County Fair also received 14 awards from the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) in November 2018. The IAFE represents more than 1,100 fairs throughout the world and promotes the development and improvement of agricultural fairs, shows and expositions.

ABOUT THE DEL MAR FAIRGROUNDS

The 22nd District Agricultural Association is a State of California agency that owns and operates the Del Mar Fairgrounds, Surfside Race Place, Horsepark Equestrian Center and the Del Mar Golf Center. The 22nd DAA produces three events each year: the San Diego County Fair, the Del Mar National Horse Show and The Scream Zone. The Fairgrounds hosts more than 350 events annually, the largest of which is the live horse racing meet each summer and fall, which is operated by the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club for the 22nd DAA and the State of California.