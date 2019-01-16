22nd District Agricultural Association : It's time to show us what you've got – apply now to perform at the 2019 San Diego County Fair

DEL MAR, Calif. (Jan. 16, 2019) - Hey San Diego - the spotlight is on you! Show us your talents and apply to perform at the 2019 San Diego County Fair, presented by Albertsons|Vons. This year's Fair runs May 31-July 4 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Each year, the San Diego County Fair showcases the talent of local entertainers on seven stages throughout the Fair and features daily national anthem performances and a flag raising ceremony. It's a chance for you to show off what you do best and perform family-friendly entertainment that fairgoers are sure to love. Whether you are part of a band, a dance group, a singer/songwriter or you're a filmmaker, the Fair is the perfect place to showcase your talent.

Entries are now open for the following contests and performance opportunities:

Perform at the Fair

The San Diego County Fair features some of Southern California's finest entertainment. If you're interested in performing on stage, apply now! The deadline to apply is March 12.

NEW this year - San Diego's Got Talent contest

Structured like the national show, if you're age 8 to 17 and you've got talent, come and wow the judges for your chance to take home the $1,000 first prize. The contest features two divisions: youth ages 8-12 and teens ages 13-17. This new contest replaces the In The Spotlight contest, which was for singers only. This contest encourages all kinds of performing talent.

24Hr Film Festival contest

How fast can you make an award-winning film? We're looking for the best filmmakers consisting of groups of three to 10 people. Each group will film at the Fairgrounds, then edit and create a short film in a 24-hour period.

Battle of the Bands contest

If your band of three or more can convince the judges that you're the best band in Southern California, you'll win the coveted $5,000 first prize in this popular contest!

Singer/Songwriter contest

Enter and perform your original songs, and you could win a $3,000 first prize.

Perform the National Anthem

Apply to sing or perform the National Anthem in our daily opening ceremony. There are 27 days of the Fair to perform our nation's greatest song.

Raise the flag

Scout troops from San Diego County can help raise the flags each morning during our opening ceremony.

Don't delay - submit your performance or contest application today. April 19 is the deadline to apply to be considered to perform at the 2019 San Diego County Fair. After that date, you will be put on a waitlist.

Application deadlines and how to apply:

Applications are available at www.sdfair.com/perform.

Entertainer applications are due by March 12; performance contest applications are due by April 19.

About the 2019 San Diego County Fair