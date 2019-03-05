22nd District Agricultural Association : SCHOOLS URGED TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 2019 SAN DIEGO COUNTY FAIR

DEL MAR, CA (March 3, 2019) - San Diego County schoolchildren can get involved in the 2019 San Diego County Fair presented by Albertsons|Vons in a variety of ways, including competitions and educational programs. As always, the Fair will reward deserving high school students with scholarships. To thank school employees for the hard work they do, $1 Fair admission tickets will be available.

Teachers can showcase their students by entering a classroom project or the individual work of students. The Fair's theme is 'OZ-some,' inspired by the Wizard of Oz. The Fair would love to see that theme used in the entries.

For the youngest, there is the Best of Pre-K- 6th Grade Exhibit: This will feature work from grades Pre-K through 6. Each teacher will receive a classroom rosette, participation ribbon for each student and a Fair ticket for each student and teacher. The Fair hope to have as many San Diego County students as possible participate, so it is FREE to enter this year's Best of Pre-K-6 Competition.

The Student Showcase Exhibit features work from 7th grade to the community college level. Each teacher will receive a classroom rosette, participation ribbon for each student and a Fair ticket for each student and teacher. There is a $3 fee per entry; $10 per group project.

The deadline to enter projects into each of these exhibits is May 8.

The Fair favorite Plant*Grow*Eat is back! This FREE agricultural educational program is available to K-6 schools in session during the Fair, starting in May with Fair staff delivering materials to your classroom to grow their own plants. In June, students can take a field trip to the Fair, and bring their plant. They'll learn about agriculture and receive ribbons for their work. The entry deadline is March 22.

Students K-12 are invited to take a FREE field trip to the Fair! The date for the trip is June 5. The deadline for applications is April 30. As a reminder to schools, any school bus coming to the Fair MUST be registered in the field trip or the Plant*Grow*Eat program.

The Fair's Don Diego Scholarship Foundation is offering $66,000 in scholarships to students that have participated in any Fair program.

All Fridays in June are School Staff Appreciation Days. Starting in May, School staffers can show their ID at any branch of Mission Federal Credit Union, and they will receive up to 4 admission tickets. This ticket will allow them to enter the Fair for only $1 dollar.

Information on any of these programs is available at www.sdfair.com/learn. Or, Email learn@sdfair.com. Call the Fair at (858) 755-1161 ext. 204.

About the 2019 San Diego County Fair

Get ready to skip down the yellow brick road to the most Oz-some Fair yet! The 2019 San Diego County Fair, presented by Albertsons|Vons, will explore the magical world inspired by L. Frank Baum's classic tale, 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.' This year's Fair, which runs May 31-July 4 (closed on Mondays and Tuesdays in June), will give visitors the chance to leave the ordinary world behind the minute they step into this Wizard of Oz wonderland. They'll learn to channel their inner courage in a whirlwind of exciting carnival rides, expand their brains by getting immersed in creative and educational exhibits and warm their hearts by creating lasting memories with their friends and family members. The San Diego County Fair is the largest annual event in San Diego County, and one of the top five fairs in the United States and Canada, drawing approximately 1.6 million visitors annually. For more information, visit www.sdfair.com.

