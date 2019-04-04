22nd District Agricultural Association : The Del Mar National Horse Show opens with Western Week

DEL MAR, Calif. (April 4, 2019) - The 74th annual Del Mar National Horse Show kicks off its three-week run on April 16 with Western Week. The iconic horse show brings together many of the most accomplished, athletic and revered horse and rider teams to compete for coveted trophies.

'Night of the Horse,' presented by Mary's Tack & Feed at 7 p.m. April 20, is the exclamation point of Western Week where spectators will be dazzled with daring feats during a unique musical equestrian theatrical performance.

Each week of the Del Mar National represents a distinct discipline - Western (April 16-20), Dressage (April 25-28) and Hunter/Jumper (April 30 - May 5) - and closes with a special Saturday evening event highlighting that discipline. Nearly 1,500 horses from various countries will compete in the three-week show for more than $300,000 in cash and prizes.

Much of the Del Mar National Horse Show is free for spectators. The featured Saturday evening events including 'Night of the Horse,' require a paid admission, and tickets are now available for both reserved seating and gourmet dinner VIP boxes online at delmarnational.com.

ALL ABOUT WESTERN WEEK

Ranch Day, April 16: You'll find traditional Western riding techniques such as trail skills and reining during Western Week. Ranch Day features ranch riding and the Highpoint Horse Award. Classes for the American Quarter Horse Association, the National Snaffle Bit Association, the National Reining Horse Association and the Pacific Coast Horse Show Association are featured along with Circuit and Highpoint Awards. Traditional perpetual trophies, dating back to the 1960s, are awarded to the winners, making the Del Mar National Horse Show unique to most horse shows.

Featured Event - Night of the Horse, April 20: This equestrian variety show features entertainment that will dazzle the whole family with daring feats and beauty during this unique musical equestrian theatrical performance. Tomas Garcilazo, along with accomplished horsemen, horsewomen and dancers, will perform a dramatic act about the Mexican Revolution. Cowboys and cowgirls will thrill the crowd with their daring trick riding, trick roping and gun slinging. The California Cowgirls and The Blue Shadows Drill Team will present a 36-member fast and furious precision drill team.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy live music by Liquid Blue, dine at a variety of food concessionaires, and shop among vendors selling unique equestrian merchandise including art, clothing, books, jewelry and more. Explore the Meet the Breeds Expo, a fun interactive exhibit open from 5-7 p.m. Whether you grew up in the equestrian arena or have simply dreamed about owning or riding a horse, the Meet the Breeds Expo offers a fun chance to sit in different types of saddles and get an up-close and personal view of different breeds of horses.

DEL MAR NATIONAL HORSE SHOW KICKS OFF WITH WESTERN WEEK

WHEN: April 16-20 is Western Week; the Del Mar National continues through May 5

WHERE: Del Mar Fairgrounds - Del Mar Arena, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar

FEATURED EVENT: Night of the Horse, presented by Mary's Tack & Feed, 7 p.m. April 20

COST: Most events throughout the week are free for spectators. Saturday evening events, including Night of the Horse, require paid admission. Tickets are now available for both reserved seating and gourmet dinner VIP boxes online at delmarnational.com.

UPCOMING DEL MAR NATIONAL HORSE SHOW WEEKS:

- Dressage Week, April 25-28 featuring 'The Evening of Musical Freestyles' at 7 p.m. April 27

- Hunter/Jumper Week, April 30 - May 5 featuring the $35,700 Surfside Grand Prix and the $100,000 Grand Prix of Del Mar presented by EQ International Real Estate featuring the Land Rover Ride and Drive at 6:45 p.m. May 4

FOR MORE INFO: 858-792-4288; delmarnational.com

About the Del Mar National Horse Show