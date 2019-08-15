22nd District Agricultural Association : The thrill of horror awaits at The Scream Zone

Images are available here.

DEL MAR, Calif. (Aug. 15, 2019) - We know you're just dying to get your scream on at San Diego's favorite fright fest - The Scream Zone, happening Sept. 27-Nov. 2 at the Del Mar 'Scaregrounds.'

The Scream Zone has been luring adrenaline junkies to explore its freaky, chaos-filled haunts for the past 22 years. True fear-mongers should snatch up their admission tickets early to save $10 off the Triple Haunt or VIP passes on their chosen night of fright here. Another screamin' deal is half-price for the Triple Haunt on opening night, Sept. 27.

The Scream Zone features 25 days of gore to choose from, showcasing three terrifying haunts:

Hop on The Haunted Hayride and you'll want to huddle together as you twist and turn into creepy destinations including the vampire-infested Dead End Truck Stop, the zombie-land Midway and the Mutant Mine Shaft.

Inside The House of Horror, you'll walk among the dead in the Dia de los Muertos Graveyard, meet the drooling blood-hungry host Penny Wise and have your fate determined by a deranged King in his Judgement Hall. Oh, and watch your back in the zombie maze!

Say farewell to happy endings in The Chamber, where you'll discover your favorite fairy tales have been buried by scary tales (follow the Bloody Brick Road to the Wizard of terrifying aaaahhhhh's, escape out of the evil witch's castle and tromp through the Fortune Teller's Trailer).

Casting call: Get your scream on!

If you're a horror-monger with a knack for devilish laughs and terrifying screams, we promise we won't run the other way. Come and show us if you can add to the Scream Zone mayhem at an open casting call from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 7 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Fill out an application here.

2019 SCREAM ZONE SPECIFICS:

WHEN:

Friday and Saturday: Sept. 27 and 28

Thursdays-Sundays: Oct. 3-6 and Oct. 10-13

Wednesdays-Sundays: Oct. 16-20 and Oct. 23-27

Tuesday-Saturday: Oct. 29-Nov. 2

HOURS:

Friday and Saturday nights: 7 p.m.-midnight

Sundays-Thursdays: 7-11 p.m.

LOCATION:

Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar

TICKET PRICES:

Buy your tickets by Aug. 31 and save $10 off Triple Haunt and VIP admission.

Triple Haunt: $34 - House of Horror + Haunted Hayride + Chamber

(Triple Haunt admission is slashed in half for opening night only - Friday, Sept. 27! Other promotions do not apply.)

Single Haunt: $21 - Choose either the House of Horror or Haunted Hayride

Skip the lines and add Fast Track admission: Cost is $10 for the Single Fast Track (House of Horror OR Haunted Hayride) or $20 for the Double Fast Track (House of Horror AND Haunted Hayride).

VIP Pass: $85 - This package is built for the true haunt-lover. The VIP Pass allows one person to explore all three haunted attractions two times (plus you'll get Fast Track entrance for the House of Horror and Haunted Hayride). Two drink tickets (pick your poison) are also included. That's a savings of over $50!

MORE INFO:

thescreamzone.com; (858) 755-1161

About the Scream Zone: