Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

23 May 2019: Sale of Namibia PEL 90

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 10:23pm EDT

Market Announcements Platform

ASX Code: CE1

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

May 23, 2019

Sale of Namibia PEL 90

Highlights:

  • Sale of Namibia PEL 90 (Block 2813B) for US$2.0 million (~A$2.9 million) plus success bonuses.
  • Success bonuses totalling US$10.0 million allows Calima to retain upside in the Namibia project.
  • Funds from the sale to be allocated towards Calima's core Montney project and for working capital.

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) ("Calima" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to sell its interest in the Namibia PEL 90 licence (Block 2813B) to Tullow Namibia Limited (Tullow), a subsidiary of Tullow Oil plc, a leading deep-water operator with an outstanding track record in Africa. The parties have agreed to a 60-day exclusivity period to enable the satisfaction of certain industry standard conditions precedent, which include; entering into a formal sale and purchase agreement, customary due diligence, Tullow board approval and Government and partner approvals relating to the assignment of interest and transfer of Operatorship.

Calima will receive US$2.0 million on completion. Success bonuses totalling US$10.0 million will be paid in two equal tranches (US$5.0 million) following the grant of a production licence and then upon the commencement of commercial production.

Alan Stein, Calima's Managing Director commented:

"With recent drilling success in the Montney this transaction allows us to focus capital allocation towards Canada while maintaining financial leverage to exploration success in Namibia. The Namibian block is a world-class exploration play with extraordinary upside but it will require considerable investment and time to reach the point of exploration drilling. The Montney offers our shareholders a significant value proposition in the short term where the Company can now put in place the building blocks of a world- class development with modest capital investment. We wish Tullow and our Namibian partners every success in Block 2813B.

Calima Energy Ltd ACN 117 227 086

FOLLOW US

1A/1 Alvan St, Subiaco Perth WA 6008: +61 8 6500 3270 Fax: + 61 8 6500 3275

Email: info@calimaenergy.com www.calimaenergy.com

For further information visit www.calimaenergy.comor contact:

Alan Stein

Jonathan Taylor

Glenn Whiddon

Managing Director

Technical Director

Chairman

E: astein@calimaenergy.com

E: jtaylor@calimaenergy.com

E: glenn@lagral.com

T: +61 8 6500 3270

T+ 44 77391 77805

T: +61 0 410 612 920

David Tasker

Chapter One Advisors

E: dtasker@chapteroneadvisors.com.au

T: +61 433 112 936

About Calima Energy

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) is an international oil and gas company with more than 72,000 acres of drilling rights prospective for the Montney Formation in British Columbia, the most active oil and gas play in Canada. Calima's neighbours in the Montney include international operators Shell, ConocoPhillips and Petronas Canada, as well as Canadian producers Black Swan Energy, Saguaro Resources and Painted Pony Energy. The region's liquids-rich hydrocarbon reserves are being targeted for LNG export alongside domestic and international oil market opportunities.

Calima Energy Ltd ACN 117 227 086

FOLLOW US

1A/1 Alvan St, Subiaco Perth WA 6008: +61 8 6500 3270 Fax: + 61 8 6500 3275

Email: info@calimaenergy.com www.calimaenergy.com

Disclaimer

Calima Energy Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 02:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:06aAGRAFLORA ORGANICS INTERNATIONAL : to Acquire Organic Flower's Assets; Reunites 2.2M sq.ft. Delta Facility, to Add Portfolio of Turnkey Domestic/International Downstream Assets
AQ
12:06aSQM : Reports Earnings For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
PR
12:05aML Gold Provides Corporate Update
NE
12:05aML GOLD : Provides Corporate Update
EQ
12:03aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Rihanna launches new fashion brand in Paris with LVMH
RE
12:02aGUARDANT HEALTH : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
12:01aToyoda Gosei Develops Vertical GaN Power Device With Current Operation of 100 Amperes
BU
05/22Kassanda traders count losses as power shutdowns continue
AQ
05/22NTT DOCOMO : Japanese, Taiwanese cellcos suspend Huawei device sales
AQ
05/22AFCON : Determination, Hard Work Will Give Nigeria Trophy –Adepoju
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. lawmakers want to help rural telecoms replace Huawei, ZTE equipment
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA chief has no timetable for Boeing 737 MAX approval
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : FAA chief has no timetable for ungrounding Boeing 737 MAX
4BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Initiates Trial Comparing Left Atrial Appendage Closure to..
5BANCO BPM : Foreign funds loosen bearish bet on big Italian banks
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About