23 May 2019: Sale of Namibia PEL 90

May 23, 2019

Sale of Namibia PEL 90

Highlights:

Sale of Namibia PEL 90 (Block 2813B) for US$2.0 million (~ A$2.9 million ) plus success bonuses.

Success bonuses totalling US$10.0 million allows Calima to retain upside in the Namibia project.

Funds from the sale to be allocated towards Calima's core Montney project and for working capital.

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) ("Calima" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to sell its interest in the Namibia PEL 90 licence (Block 2813B) to Tullow Namibia Limited (Tullow), a subsidiary of Tullow Oil plc, a leading deep-water operator with an outstanding track record in Africa. The parties have agreed to a 60-day exclusivity period to enable the satisfaction of certain industry standard conditions precedent, which include; entering into a formal sale and purchase agreement, customary due diligence, Tullow board approval and Government and partner approvals relating to the assignment of interest and transfer of Operatorship.

Calima will receive US$2.0 million on completion. Success bonuses totalling US$10.0 million will be paid in two equal tranches (US$5.0 million) following the grant of a production licence and then upon the commencement of commercial production.

Alan Stein, Calima's Managing Director commented:

"With recent drilling success in the Montney this transaction allows us to focus capital allocation towards Canada while maintaining financial leverage to exploration success in Namibia. The Namibian block is a world-class exploration play with extraordinary upside but it will require considerable investment and time to reach the point of exploration drilling. The Montney offers our shareholders a significant value proposition in the short term where the Company can now put in place the building blocks of a world- class development with modest capital investment. We wish Tullow and our Namibian partners every success in Block 2813B.