23 Students from 15 High Schools Throughout San Diego Learn about Entrepreneurship and Compete for $2,000 in Scholarship Awards Presented by the University of San Diego and the California Foundation Fund

FutureBoss is a Youth Entrepreneurship Training Platform & Competition
for rising leaders at high schools throughout San Diego. This year, 23
participants from 15 high schools throughout the county are learning how
to develop and pitch their venture ideas in a 4–day intensive
“entrepreneurship bootcamp.” Participants will present their business
ideas in front of esteemed judges and public audience on June 20th
at 6 PM, competing for $2,000 in scholarship awards.
Participants include:
Karrson Ellis Heumann – The Classical
Academies
Maria Ines Acosta – Academy of Our Lady of Peace
Aaron
Price – High Tech High
Hannah Wilfahrt – Academy of Our Lady of
Peace
Sucdidiin Hassan – Kearny High
Katie Erwin – Westview
High School
Isaac Biese – Saint Joseph Academy
Solomon Little
– Balboa School
Charlie Joseph Nieto – Mission Bay High School
Seonggeun
Park – Olympian High School
Angelus Almera – Kearny High
Andre
Ricardo – Classical Academy Online High School
Alexa I Villa –
Mission Bay High School
Brian Reyes – Olympian High School
Harmony
Prado – Morse High School
Lauren Manness – Olympian High School
Michael
Metzler Jr. – Coastal Academy High School
Josiah A. Bower – The
Classical Academies
Ethan John Prom – Carlsbad High School
Andre
Sebastian Cepeda – Eastlake High School
Karl Hedberg – Saint
Augustine High School
Uriberto Lopez – Kearny High
Francis
Xavier Limpin – Saint Joseph Academy
Speakers include:
Dr. Jaime Alonso Gómez, Dean at the University of
San Diego – School of Business
Antonio Barbosa, VP of Community
Development at Wells Fargo
Dr. Amit Kakkad, Clinical Professor,
University of San Diego School of Business and Director, Center for
Peace and Commerce
Nhu Tran, Community Relations Manager at San
Diego Gas & Electric
Karolina Rzadkowolska, Strategic
Initiatives Manager at the University of San Diego – School of Business
Tom
Woolway, Senior Vice President/Regional Vice President at Torrey Pines
Bank
Nickolas Phillips, Angel Investor at Tech Coast Angels
Heather
Dueitt, Vice President, Marketing at Point Loma Credit Union
Miguel
Vasquez, Founder at the California Foundation Fund
