23 Students from 15 High Schools Throughout San Diego Learn about Entrepreneurship and Compete for $2,000 in Scholarship Awards Presented by the University of San Diego and the California Foundation Fund

FutureBoss is a Youth Entrepreneurship Training Platform & Competition for rising leaders at high schools throughout San Diego. This year, 23 participants from 15 high schools throughout the county are learning how to develop and pitch their venture ideas in a 4–day intensive “entrepreneurship bootcamp.” Participants will present their business ideas in front of esteemed judges and public audience on June 20th at 6 PM, competing for $2,000 in scholarship awards.

Participants include:

Karrson Ellis Heumann – The Classical Academies

Maria Ines Acosta – Academy of Our Lady of Peace

Aaron Price – High Tech High

Hannah Wilfahrt – Academy of Our Lady of Peace

Sucdidiin Hassan – Kearny High

Katie Erwin – Westview High School

Isaac Biese – Saint Joseph Academy

Solomon Little – Balboa School

Charlie Joseph Nieto – Mission Bay High School

Seonggeun Park – Olympian High School

Angelus Almera – Kearny High

Andre Ricardo – Classical Academy Online High School

Alexa I Villa – Mission Bay High School

Brian Reyes – Olympian High School

Harmony Prado – Morse High School

Lauren Manness – Olympian High School

Michael Metzler Jr. – Coastal Academy High School

Josiah A. Bower – The Classical Academies

Ethan John Prom – Carlsbad High School

Andre Sebastian Cepeda – Eastlake High School

Karl Hedberg – Saint Augustine High School

Uriberto Lopez – Kearny High

Francis Xavier Limpin – Saint Joseph Academy

Speakers include:

Dr. Jaime Alonso Gómez, Dean at the University of San Diego – School of Business

Antonio Barbosa, VP of Community Development at Wells Fargo

Dr. Amit Kakkad, Clinical Professor, University of San Diego School of Business and Director, Center for Peace and Commerce

Nhu Tran, Community Relations Manager at San Diego Gas & Electric

Karolina Rzadkowolska, Strategic Initiatives Manager at the University of San Diego – School of Business

Tom Woolway, Senior Vice President/Regional Vice President at Torrey Pines Bank

Nickolas Phillips, Angel Investor at Tech Coast Angels

Heather Dueitt, Vice President, Marketing at Point Loma Credit Union

Miguel Vasquez, Founder at the California Foundation Fund

Learn more at: https://futureboss.zohobackstage.com/FutureBoss

