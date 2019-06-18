Log in
23 Students from 15 High Schools Throughout San Diego Learn about Entrepreneurship and Compete for $2,000 in Scholarship Awards Presented by the University of San Diego and the California Foundation Fund

06/18/2019 | 11:05am EDT

FutureBoss is a Youth Entrepreneurship Training Platform & Competition for rising leaders at high schools throughout San Diego. This year, 23 participants from 15 high schools throughout the county are learning how to develop and pitch their venture ideas in a 4–day intensive “entrepreneurship bootcamp.” Participants will present their business ideas in front of esteemed judges and public audience on June 20th at 6 PM, competing for $2,000 in scholarship awards.

Participants include:
Karrson Ellis Heumann – The Classical Academies
Maria Ines Acosta – Academy of Our Lady of Peace
Aaron Price – High Tech High
Hannah Wilfahrt – Academy of Our Lady of Peace
Sucdidiin Hassan – Kearny High
Katie Erwin – Westview High School
Isaac Biese – Saint Joseph Academy
Solomon Little – Balboa School
Charlie Joseph Nieto – Mission Bay High School
Seonggeun Park – Olympian High School
Angelus Almera – Kearny High
Andre Ricardo – Classical Academy Online High School
Alexa I Villa – Mission Bay High School
Brian Reyes – Olympian High School
Harmony Prado – Morse High School
Lauren Manness – Olympian High School
Michael Metzler Jr. – Coastal Academy High School
Josiah A. Bower – The Classical Academies
Ethan John Prom – Carlsbad High School
Andre Sebastian Cepeda – Eastlake High School
Karl Hedberg – Saint Augustine High School
Uriberto Lopez – Kearny High
Francis Xavier Limpin – Saint Joseph Academy

Speakers include:
Dr. Jaime Alonso Gómez, Dean at the University of San Diego – School of Business
Antonio Barbosa, VP of Community Development at Wells Fargo
Dr. Amit Kakkad, Clinical Professor, University of San Diego School of Business and Director, Center for Peace and Commerce
Nhu Tran, Community Relations Manager at San Diego Gas & Electric
Karolina Rzadkowolska, Strategic Initiatives Manager at the University of San Diego – School of Business
Tom Woolway, Senior Vice President/Regional Vice President at Torrey Pines Bank
Nickolas Phillips, Angel Investor at Tech Coast Angels
Heather Dueitt, Vice President, Marketing at Point Loma Credit Union
Miguel Vasquez, Founder at the California Foundation Fund

Learn more at: https://futureboss.zohobackstage.com/FutureBoss


© Business Wire 2019
