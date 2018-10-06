Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

23rd Annual Texas Country Reporter Festival in Downtown Waxahachie

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

Waxahachie, Texas, Oct. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mark your calendars for the 23rd Annual Texas Country Reporter Festival.  This one-day arts and music festival will take place around the historic courthouse square in downtown Waxahachie on Saturday, October 27, from 9 a.m. -7 p.m.  Admission is FREE. 

0_medium_TCRStage2017.jpg
Live Music, 250 Arts Vendors and Food in Downtown Waxahachie


2_medium_DSC_0032.jpg
Live Music, 250 Arts Vendors and Food in Downtown Waxahachie


4_medium_newlogocopy.jpg


Kelli and Bob Phillips, hosts of the weekly TV show “Texas Country Reporter,” will make their grand entrance to the stage at 10 a.m. for the opening ceremony.  Surrounding the courthouse square will be more than 250 booths set-up with artists, craftspeople, festival food, live entertainment and some of the people who have been featured on “Texas Country Reporter” over the years.                 

The popular autograph booth returns this year allowing people to meet and greet with Kelli and Bob Phillips.  Plus, Barry Williams, also known as Greg Brady from “The Brady Bunch” will be in-person for free photos and autographs hosted by Me-TV 21.2 (a retro television themed-sub channel of TXA 21). 

Festival goers will also be entertained all day, including a concert by Shenandoah, best known for their hit singles "Two Dozen Roses," “Church on Cumberland Road,” “Sunday in the South” and many more.  The Prairie Dogs, Pistol Packin’ Paula, Willow City, The Purple Hulls and other guests featured on “TCR” will perform throughout the day.              

Other activities include a classic car show sponsored by TXA 21 and Me-TV 21.2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Jackson Street between Main and Jefferson.  It will be a “Top 20 – Best of Show” with custom trophies as prizes.  Registration is only $20 with proceeds benefitting the Ellis County SPCA.  Plus, tours of the Ellis County Courthouse from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. hosted by Historic Waxahachie, Inc.

The 23rd Annual Texas Country Reporter Festival is presented by Carlisle Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC and White Fox Vineyards.   Other sponsors include CNB of Texas, Waxahachie Downtown Merchants Association, Boyce Feed & Grain, El Mexicano Grill, City of Waxahachie, Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce, Me-TV 21.2 (a retro television themed-sub channel of TXA 21), 99.5 the Wolf, Waxahachie Daily Light, KBEC 1390/99.1, Ellis County Living Magazine, NOW Magazine, Hampton Inn & Suites and Holiday Inn Express & Suites.

For more information on the festival, call the Waxahachie Convention & Visitors Bureau at 972-937-2390 or visit www.waxahachiecvb.com. 

Attachments 

Laurie Mosley
Waxahachie CVB
469-309-4046
lmosley@waxahachiecvb.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:13pPUMA RUDOLF DASSLER SPORT : launches #REFORM to drive Social Change
PU
09:59pTRACTOR SUPPLY : Udderly unbelievable reaction
AQ
09:53pDOVER MOTORSPORTS : Larson has top speed in Saturday’s “Gander Outdoors 400” practice
PU
09:33pNETCARE : Boy, 3, drowns after falling into swimming pool at Ekurhuleni home
AQ
09:30pNATIXIS : NBU and NATIXIS sign agreements worth 500 million euros
AQ
09:29pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW to up Dutch production in hard Brexit scenario
AQ
09:29pUNILEVER : Dutch reconsider tax plans after Unilever U-turn
AQ
09:28pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW to up Dutch production in hard Brexit scenario
AQ
09:28pUNILEVER : Dutch reconsider tax plans after Unilever U-turn
AQ
09:25pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Embattled Cristiano Ronaldo scores rocket as Juventus beat Udinese
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : A decade of U.S. economic sluggishness may have just snapped back to normal
2U.S. actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
3EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Commerce's Ross eyes anti-China 'poison pill' for new trade deals
4UNILEVER : In haste to go Dutch, Unilever misjudged concerns in Brexit-bound UK
5EU's Juncker confident of Brexit accord, no-deal not an option

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.