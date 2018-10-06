23rd Annual Texas Country Reporter Festival in Downtown Waxahachie

Waxahachie, Texas, Oct. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mark your calendars for the 23rd Annual Texas Country Reporter Festival. This one-day arts and music festival will take place around the historic courthouse square in downtown Waxahachie on Saturday, October 27, from 9 a.m. -7 p.m. Admission is FREE.

Live Music, 250 Arts Vendors and Food in Downtown Waxahachie



Kelli and Bob Phillips, hosts of the weekly TV show “Texas Country Reporter,” will make their grand entrance to the stage at 10 a.m. for the opening ceremony. Surrounding the courthouse square will be more than 250 booths set-up with artists, craftspeople, festival food, live entertainment and some of the people who have been featured on “Texas Country Reporter” over the years.

The popular autograph booth returns this year allowing people to meet and greet with Kelli and Bob Phillips. Plus, Barry Williams, also known as Greg Brady from “The Brady Bunch” will be in-person for free photos and autographs hosted by Me-TV 21.2 (a retro television themed-sub channel of TXA 21).

Festival goers will also be entertained all day, including a concert by Shenandoah, best known for their hit singles "Two Dozen Roses," “Church on Cumberland Road,” “Sunday in the South” and many more. The Prairie Dogs, Pistol Packin’ Paula, Willow City, The Purple Hulls and other guests featured on “TCR” will perform throughout the day.

Other activities include a classic car show sponsored by TXA 21 and Me-TV 21.2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Jackson Street between Main and Jefferson. It will be a “Top 20 – Best of Show” with custom trophies as prizes. Registration is only $20 with proceeds benefitting the Ellis County SPCA. Plus, tours of the Ellis County Courthouse from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. hosted by Historic Waxahachie, Inc.

The 23rd Annual Texas Country Reporter Festival is presented by Carlisle Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC and White Fox Vineyards. Other sponsors include CNB of Texas, Waxahachie Downtown Merchants Association, Boyce Feed & Grain, El Mexicano Grill, City of Waxahachie, Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce, Me-TV 21.2 (a retro television themed-sub channel of TXA 21), 99.5 the Wolf, Waxahachie Daily Light, KBEC 1390/99.1, Ellis County Living Magazine, NOW Magazine, Hampton Inn & Suites and Holiday Inn Express & Suites.

For more information on the festival, call the Waxahachie Convention & Visitors Bureau at 972-937-2390 or visit www.waxahachiecvb.com.

