Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

24/02/2020 -: Updated FATF high risk and other monitored jurisdiction list

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/23/2020 | 08:19pm EST

24 February 2020

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), of which New Zealand is part of, updated its list of 'high risk and other monitored jurisdictions'on 21 February 2020. The additional countries on the FATF list are Albania, Barbados, Jamaica, Mauritius, Myanmar, Nicaragua and Uganda. Trinidad and Tobago have come off the list so are no longer subject to FATF's ongoing monitoring process. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea and Iran remain on the FATF list of High Risk jurisdictions and are subject to a Call for Action.

This is a timely reminder that reporting entities are required to conduct an enhanced level of customer due diligence on all non-resident customers from countries that have insufficient AML/CFT systems or measures in place. There are additional requirements to monitor and examine business relationship and transactions involving these countries, and where necessary, have additional measures or restrictions on dealing with them.

Further information relating to the requirements of the AML/CFT Act in relation to country risk is in the AML/CFT supervisors' Countries Assessment Guideline(PDF, 138KB).

Disclaimer

Department of Internal Affairs of New Zealand published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 01:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:49pTRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Cliff Head Suspension of Production
PU
08:49pTRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Appendix 3Y
PU
08:49pLAWFINANCE : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from SOL
PU
08:39pKAZIA THERAPEUTICS : change in directors interests SC and JG
PU
08:39pVINTAGE ENERGY : Farm-in agreement executed for PRL 211
PU
08:39pConsumer Data Right privacy guidelines released
PU
08:34pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Investor Presentation – BMO Conference 2020
PU
08:31pINFIGEN ENERGY : Morgans rates IFN as Add
AQ
08:29p'Quick rebound' foreseen after outbreak subsides
PU
08:24pCASTLE MINERALS : Proposed issue of securities
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
3GOLD : Shares drop, gold surges as coronavirus fears trigger flight for safety
4EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED : EVOLUTION MINING : BMO Metals and Mining Conference Presentation
5SBI OFFSHORE LIMITED : WAIVER::Completion of Pre-Clearance and Waiver from Compliance with Rules 1015(1)(a)(ii..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group