24 Hour Fitness : Launches New 24/7 Live At-Home Streaming Channel

The Perfect Companion to 24GO®,

24GO® Live Provides Free Workout Content & Community Interaction to Help Everyone Stay Fit and Reduce Stress While Sheltering at Home

With the majority of the country now asked to stay home during the COVID-19 global crisis, fitness is becoming even more important as it has been shown to enhance the immune system, support metabolic health and lower stress. With that in mind, fitness leader 24 Hour Fitness is launching at-home work-out options available free now to everyone. The NEW 24GO® Live channel complete with a 24/7 interactive, friendly fitness community is a new feature that helps create the “still in the club” inspirational environment for all 24GO® personalized fitness app users. In addition to this new feature, the 24GO® app also offers over 1,500 workouts and health and fitness content, demonstrating that 24 Hour Fitness is here to help keep everyone fit and a little less stressed.

24GO® Live: Train in Real Time

Bringing together top class instructors, top trainers, daily workouts and live-stream classes, along with unique content all day, every day, 24GO® Live, provides not just the workout content, but the community to help members stay fit and feel connected. Available free to everyone through the 24GO® app and simulcast on YouTube so everyone can enjoy it on the big screen from the comfort of their homes. Available free now to everyone: https://www.youtube.com/user/24HourFitnessInc

Key elements include:

Live Workouts & Classes with top-rated trainers and influencers

with top-rated trainers and influencers Stream Premium classes from partners including LES MILLS®, Spartan and Yoga52®

including LES MILLS®, Spartan and Yoga52® Unique Wellness Content will be broadcast between live streams with workouts, fitness tips, training techniques and inspiring content

will be broadcast between live streams with workouts, fitness tips, training techniques and inspiring content Live Chats to ask questions to moderators and share what you’re doing to inspire the community; Ask questions and share what you’re doing with #24GOLIVE

to ask questions to moderators and share what you’re doing to inspire the community; Ask questions and share what you’re doing with Accountability to maintain a fitness routine outside of the gym

to maintain a fitness routine outside of the gym Encouragement from family, friends and fitness professionals

from family, friends and fitness professionals Tips and techniques on how to stay healthy during these unique times

24GO® Personalized On-Demand Workouts and Content

24GO® is the free, downloadable personalized fitness app from 24 Hour Fitness. It’s a great option to get in a workout wherever you may be. In addition to valuable content, the app includes over 1,500 workouts to choose from with guidance on how to execute movements. The 24GO® app offers a daily exercise prescription tailored to a user’s profile and recent activity for a customized experience.

Key features include:

Personalized Workouts: Customized/adaptive fitness plans tailored to you that factor in where you are, how much time you have and what tools you have on hand, including at-home programming. During an adaptive workout, you can increase or decrease the intensity of an exercise; like or dislike an exercise; skip an exercise; or replace an exercise with another. 24GO ® observes your feedback and adjusts current and future workouts accordingly. Essentially, the 24GO ® system can learn from the user and then apply those learnings for future workouts

Customized/adaptive fitness plans tailored to you that factor in where you are, how much time you have and what tools you have on hand, including at-home programming. During an adaptive workout, you can increase or decrease the intensity of an exercise; like or dislike an exercise; skip an exercise; or replace an exercise with another. 24GO observes your feedback and adjusts current and future workouts accordingly. Essentially, the 24GO system can learn from the user and then apply those learnings for future workouts Personal Workout Scheduling: Including a weekly fitness calendar, that syncs with your mobile calendar to help you stay committed. This includes the flexibility to schedule and plan workouts and classes, and receive alerts and reminders

Including a weekly fitness calendar, that syncs with your mobile calendar to help you stay committed. This includes the flexibility to schedule and plan workouts and classes, and receive alerts and reminders Progress and Goal Tracking: Record workouts with the option to connect with fitness wearables to integrate health data and workout history into a single meaningful dashboard

Record workouts with the option to connect with fitness wearables to integrate health data and workout history into a single meaningful dashboard World-class content from trusted partners on a variety of topics from mind and body, to nutrition, and other valuable topics that correspond with your personal goals and interests

Downloadable and available free now to everyone, 24GO® and 24GO® Live can be found in the App Store and Google Play. The platform can also be used on multiple devices.

How To Access:

Open the 24GO ® app on your phone and tap the 24GO ® LIVE feed to see what’s playing. If you have an Apple TV or Chromecast, you can cast it straight from here to your TV.

app on your phone and tap the 24GO LIVE feed to see what’s playing. If you have an Apple TV or Chromecast, you can cast it straight from here to your TV. You can also watch 24GO ® LIVE on your TV or laptop by visiting our 24 Hour Fitness ® YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/user/24HourFitnessInc

LIVE on your TV or laptop by visiting our 24 Hour Fitness YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/user/24HourFitnessInc Use the app on your phone to comment and react!

