24Hr HomeCare : Named on Inc. Magazine’s List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Sixth Consecutive Year

09/06/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

24Hr HomeCare is elated to announce their 4,108 placement on Inc. Magazine’s List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the sixth year in a row. Introduced in 1982, this prestigious list ranks the nation’s most profitable companies that has experienced significant growth in the past year.

2017 marked a year of growth, expansion and innovation for 24Hr HomeCare. In the past twelve months alone, 24Hr HomeCare opened the highest number of new offices in one year since its inception in 2008. These offices include Southern California offices of Carlsbad, Pasadena and Fullerton. 24Hr HomeCare’s Disability Services Division also expanded into Riverside, where over 30,000 English and Spanish-speaking families are given the care they need. Over the past year, new partnerships with industry leading companies were established, such as an innovative pilot program with Cedars-Sinai called “Care Extenders,” that provides support in the home for at-risk patients.

Giving back to the community has always been a priority for 24Hr HomeCare. Despite having a busy year, in 2017 alone 24Hr HomeCare was able to donate close to $48,000 through their Proceeds to Charity Program to help contribute to research on illnesses and diseases. Since the inception of the program, 24Hr HomeCare has donated over $230,000 to various community partners. For 24Hr HomeCare, growth is not solely defined by numbers of revenue, but rather the impact made in the community as well.

“We are incredibly proud to be named on Inc. Magazine’s list for the sixth year in a row,” CEO and Co-Founder David Allerby says. “24Hr HomeCare started as a dream Ryan Iwamoto, Tyner Brenneman-Slay and myself shared. When we opened our doors in 2008, our goal was to provide quality care and customer service to our clients. 10 years later we employ over 7,000 professional caregivers and internal employees, serving over 10,000 clients and providing over 15 million hours of care. Our growth is attributed to the hard work and dedication of our staff and the passion we have to help others. We are so proud of this company and look forward to delivering quality care and service to our clients and the communities in which we serve.”

About 24Hr HomeCare

24Hr HomeCare is a Los Angeles-based company that provides high-quality, customized, professional caregiving services to seniors and individuals with developmental disabilities, allowing them to continue full, active and healthy lifestyles. Founded by David Allerby, Tyner Brenneman-Slay, and Ryan Iwamoto in 2008, 24Hr HomeCare has expanded to 16 locations throughout California, Arizona and Dallas, hiring over 3,000 employees. Throughout the past several years, 24Hr HomeCare has received numerous awards, including the owners being awarded with the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2017 and the company being named to Inc. Magazine’s List of Fastest Growing Private Companies, the Inc. 5000, for the sixth consecutive year in 2018. 24Hr HomeCare has received additional accolades including being listed by Forbes Magazine as the #24 Most Promising Company in America. To learn more, visit www.24hrcares.com.


© Business Wire 2018
