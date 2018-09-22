24th Annual Northwest Event Trade Show to Be Held on October 16 in Seattle

Annual must-attend event and hospitality show expected to draw more than 2,500 corporate planners

With 115,000 square feet of exhibit space, the reimagined 2018 Northwest Event Show will have even more to offer the event and hospitality industry at their 24th annual show on October 16, 2018 at the Washington State Convention Center.

Presented by Butler Events, the Northwest Event Show is the largest annual trade show in the region, featuring the newest, most innovative event and hospitality ideas for corporate meeting planners under one roof. This exclusive industry show is not open to the general public.

“Our theme this year, Where Innovators and Influencers Connect, will reflect the biggest and most connected show in our 24-year history,” said Stuart Butler, president of Butler Seattle & Events. “Having all these key influencers at one flagship show will allow us to continue building a bright future for the event and hospitality industry.”

The 2018 Northwest Event Show will feature more than 300 companies and 250 booths exhibiting their services, along with event planning ideas, team-building solutions, live entertainment options, unique catering solutions, fresh décor ideas, and venue choices for groups of any size. New features will include the Connection Hub, LIVE Show Broadcast, Tech Demo Experiences, EventTALK, and Tech Alley.

Some of the most influential industry professionals will be part of the show advisory board, and Butler Events has partnered with Supirb Events, a web-based connection platform, to give exhibitors and attendees a new and exciting way to plan, organize and share information while participating at the event.

More than 2,500 of the most qualified corporate event and meeting planners in the Northwest will be attending the show, including an impressive number from outside the area. One-third of the attendees currently registered are first-time visitors.

“In thinking about how we wanted to grow the show, we reached out to hundreds of event planners to hear what they wanted to see and experience in our expanded footprint,” added show producer Marion Clifton, whose company Banquet & Event was acquired by Butler earlier this year. “It’s exciting to be part of the Butler team and to join with industry partners to bring our show vision to life.”

For more information, contact (206) 937-3264 or info@nweventshow.com. Opportunities are also available to become a sponsor of the show, register to attend or claim a booth space.

About Butler Events

A division under the family-owned Butler Brands, Butler Events is the premier provider of event- and wedding-related information and connections. They produce the annual Event and Wedding Resource Guides, the go-to resources for more than 25,000 wedding planners and brides in the Pacific Northwest, as well as the annual Northwest Event Show for corporate event and meeting planners. Butler Events is also a co-founder of Weddings in Woodinville, Experience Corporate Woodinville, and Woodinville Wine Tours that offer customized, private tours for small to large groups throughout the Puget Sound and Woodinville Wine Country.

