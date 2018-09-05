24th Yiwu Fair to Be Held in Late October

The 24th China Yiwu International Commodities
(Standardization) Fair (Yiwu Fair), formerly China Yiwu International
Commodities Fair, will be held in Yiwu City of Eastern China’s Zhejiang
Province on October 21-25, 2018. Yiwu Fair is China’s biggest and most
influential daily necessities expo and one of the three export expos
organized by China’s Ministry of Commerce.
Starting this year, Yiwu Fair will focus on enhancing international
exchange and cooperation on standardization, helping export Chinese
standards and introduce international standards. In 2017, Yiwu Fair
innovatively combined the theme of standardization with the fair and
launched a standardization expo, gathering 47 renowned domestic and
international standardization institutions including China National
Institute of Standardization, Standardization Information Center of
China National Standardization Administration Committee, American
Society of Testing and Materials (ASTM), Underwriter Laboratories (UL),
Alibaba and Zhejiang University, to demonstrate the great impact of
standardization in quality control, industry growth and international
trade performance. The standardization expo attracted over 180,000
visitors and received 18,300 inquiries. 947 letters of intent were
signed and deals worth a total of approximately RMB 20 million were
reached on site.
This year, Yiwu fair will continue to present the standardization expo
in a “1+1+X+N” pattern. The first “1” refers to the Made-in-Zhejiang
zone containing 212 standard booths in the first half of Hall C1; the
second “1” refers to the standardization zone containing 212 standard
booths in the first half of Hall D1; “X” refers to the standardization
demonstration zone for six industries, namely hardware, crafts,
accessories, textile and garments, electronics and fashion; “N” refers
to the leading standardization players zone which focuses on additional
eight industries.
Another focus of this year’s Yiwu Fair will be cross-border e-commerce.
With a strong logistics capability and a huge supply of commodities,
Yiwu City now has a total of 255,000 e-commerce merchant accounts, among
which over 110,000 are cross-border merchants, contributing 15% of the
country’s turnover. Yiwu’s density of e-commerce merchants in only next
to Shenzhen City in China.
Yiwu Fair will present a special zone for e-commerce and trade services,
which will gather cross-border e-commerce merchants, e-commerce service
providers, mobile Internet players and service traders.
