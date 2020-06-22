Log in
26-Year Brand Protection Veteran Joins the International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition to lead the IACC-Amazon Program

06/22/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC) is pleased to announce the hire of Shawn Brosnan as the Director of Special Programs. Starting June 24th, Shawn will join Lara Miller, Counsel & VP of Corporate Strategy, in the expansion of the IACC-Amazon initiative. Launched in 2018, the IACC-Amazon Program is a unique voluntary collaboration that provides streamlined, meaningful engagement between IACC members and Amazon. Brands are given an expedited path for enforcement issue resolution, a real-time feedback mechanism that drives long term solutions, and valuable information to bolster their internal investigative efforts.

"Shawn brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team. His appointment is the latest step in the IACC'S comprehensive industry leading strategy of building bridges between different sectors and industries in the fight against fakes," said IACC'S President Bob Barchiesi. "The internet has become a major enabler in the sale of online counterfeit products, providing criminals with access to a global market. No one company, government or association can do it alone. It takes committed partners from all sectors working together and learning from each other to stand a chance against these sophisticated counterfeit criminal networks."

Shawn has spent much of his career with Liz Claiborne and later Kate Spade where his portfolio included overseeing all aspects of their Global Security and Brand Protection. He has successfully managed $5M+ global security budget, including expenses for physical security, brand protection, executive protection, travel security, loss prevention, safety, and investigations for corporate and retail locations in the Americas, APAC and EMEA. Further, he developed and implemented comprehensive, multi-brand Global Brand Protection & Enforcement program resulting in increased enforcement, awareness, training, law enforcement & Customs cooperation, and an overall reduction in available counterfeit products leading to increased authentic sales. The program resulted in $1.5M savings in the first year.

"Shawn's brand-side experience and operational expertise will tremendously reinforce the IACC-Amazon Program's ability to serve the wider rights-holder community as it continues to expand," Ms. Miller noted. "We're absolutely thrilled to welcome him to the team and confident that his hands-on involvement will add significant value to this important project." 

"As a long-time member and former board of director, I have seen the tremendous growth of the IACC over the years. I am excited to join the leading anti-counterfeiting organization in the world and to contribute to its innovative, collaborative programs," said Mr. Brosnan. "I look forward to working with the IACC team, our brand members and our partner to grow and build on the success of the IACC-Amazon Program."

About IACC

The IACC (www.iacc.org) is a Washington, DC-based not-for-profit organization  representing the interests of companies concerned with trademark counterfeiting and intellectual property theft.  The IACC membership include many of the world's best-known brands across all product sectors.  The IACC has played a leading role in the development of cross-industry voluntary agreements, to address the illicit trafficking of counterfeit and pirated goods online, including its IACC MarketSafe® and RogueBlock® initiatives.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/26-year-brand-protection-veteran-joins-the-international-anticounterfeiting-coalition-to-lead-the-iacc-amazon-program-301081172.html

SOURCE International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition


© PRNewswire 2020
