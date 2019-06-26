27 June 2019: Trading Halt

Market Announcement

27 June 2019

Calima Energy Limited (ASX: CE1) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Calima Energy Limited ('CE1') will be placed in trading halt at the request of CE1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 1 July 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)