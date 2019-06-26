Log in
27 June 2019: Trading Halt

06/26/2019 | 10:20pm EDT

Market Announcement

27 June 2019

Calima Energy Limited (ASX: CE1) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Calima Energy Limited ('CE1') will be placed in trading halt at the request of CE1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 1 July 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

27 June 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

27 June 2019

Elizabeth Harris

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Tce

Perth WA 6000

By Email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Elizabeth,

Request for Trading Halt

Calima Energy Limited (the Company) hereby requests that's its securities be placed in a trading halt and provides the following information in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1.

  1. The Company requests a trading halt immediately pending the release of an announcement regarding a capital raising for the Company.
  2. The trading halt is to last until the earlier of the company releasing an announcement regarding the capital raising or prior to the commencement of trading on Monday, 1 July 2019.
  3. We expect the trading halt will end by the Company making the announcement.
  4. The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.
  5. The Company is not aware of any other information to inform the market about the trading halt.

Yours faithfully,

James Bahen

Company Secretary

Calima Energy Limited

Calima Energy Ltd ACN 117 227 086

1A/1 Alvan St, Subiaco Pert h WA 6008: +61 8 6500 3270 Fax: + 61 8 6500 3275

Email: info@calimaenergy.com www.calimaenergy.com

Disclaimer

Calima Energy Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 02:19:03 UTC
