27 June 2019: Trading Halt

Market Announcement
27 June 2019
Calima Energy Limited (ASX: CE1) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Calima Energy Limited ('CE1') will be placed in trading halt at the request of CE1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 1 July 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.
27 June 2019
Elizabeth Harris
ASX Compliance Pty Ltd
Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St Georges Tce
Perth WA 6000
By Email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au
Dear Elizabeth,
Request for Trading Halt
Calima Energy Limited (the Company) hereby requests that's its securities be placed in a trading halt and provides the following information in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1.
-
The Company requests a trading halt immediately pending the release of an announcement regarding a capital raising for the Company.
-
The trading halt is to last until the earlier of the company releasing an announcement regarding the capital raising or prior to the commencement of trading on Monday, 1 July 2019.
-
We expect the trading halt will end by the Company making the announcement.
-
The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.
-
The Company is not aware of any other information to inform the market about the trading halt.
Yours faithfully,
James Bahen
Company Secretary
Calima Energy Limited
Calima Energy Limited
1A/1 Alvan St, Subiaco Pert h WA 6008: +61 8 6500 3270 Fax: + 61 8 6500 3275
Email: info@calimaenergy.com www.calimaenergy.com
