27% of Top Companies in DACH Region Rely on JAGGAER Spend Management Solutions

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, announces that more than 1 in 4 of the top performing companies in Germany and Austria now rely on JAGGAER solutions for spend management.



JAGGAER has long been a trusted solution partner for companies representing a wide range of industries in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), and now counts 27% of DAX 30 (German Stock Index) companies and 25% of ATX (Austrian Traded Index) companies among its customers.

The DAX 30 stock market index consists of the top 30 best performing blue-chip German companies trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, while the ATX is the most important stock market index of the Vienna Stock Exchange, and consists of the 20 top performing Austrian companies. JAGGAER customers listed in these indexes include Wienerberger AG, Merck, voestalpine, and others, collectively representing the manufacturing, chemical, pharmaceuticals, automotive, tech, and financial industries.

One-size-fits-all solutions can’t meet the procurement requirements of today’s international DAX30 and ATX corporations, and leave companies ill-equipped to deal with the challenges of market volatility and the complexities of modern supply chains. JAGGAER is an ideal partner for businesses that are looking for unique, vertical-focused spend management solutions engineered to meet their specific industry’s needs.

“Our market penetration in the DACH area is reflective of our long commitment to the region and a deep understanding of the needs of international businesses. As a spend management company with a global footprint, we are positioned to enable every company in the area to accelerate their business performance,” says Rob Bonavito, CEO of JAGGAER.

Gartner, Inc. has named JAGGEAR (Advantage) highest for ability to execute in its 2018 “Magic Quadrant for Strategic Sourcing Application Suites.”* Earlier this year JAGGAER was named as a Leader in Gartner, Inc’s 2018 “Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites.”**

JAGGAER is the world's largest independent spend management company, with 2,000 customers connected to a network of 3.7 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in North America, Latin America, throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Asia and the Middle East. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking and intelligent workflow capabilities. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and analyzing the market.

