275-Acre Estate in Heart of Tourist Region of Normandy, France, to Sell at Auction without Reserve via Concierge Auctions

Leading global marketplace Concierge Auctions is to sell Haras de L’Ermitage, one of the most prestigious rural estates in the region of Normandy known as the “Golden Triangle,” an area renowned for its race horse breeding and booming tourist industry. With 275 acres (111 hectares) of land, 46 loose boxes, stables, indoor arenas and additional farm buildings, the estate is ideal for equestrian use or for development into a country hotel or resort. Initially listed at €15 million, the property will sell without reserve to the highest bidder on 10 May. Bidding will open on 7 May.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005685/en/

Haras De L'Ermitage - Normandy, France (Photo: Concierge Auctions)

The estate incorporates a total of 38,050 square feet (3,535 square metres) of existing buildings, including a main house, built in the 1980s to the traditional French manor house style, with 11 bedrooms and numerous reception rooms, one of which is an impressive geometric wood panelled dining room. Additional to the equestrian facilities is a farmhouse cottage, helipad, event hall, gymnasium and sauna, swimming pool with pool house, two tennis courts, formal gardens, sculptures and four artificial lakes. The grounds have previously been used as a nine hole golf course and the landscaping is still in place, allowing for this use to be easily reinstated.

Haras de L’Ermitage is situated just outside the village of Aunou-le-Faucon, a 15-minute drive from the idyllic town of Argentan, which offers a number of restaurants and shops. The estate borders National Forest, Forêt de Petite Gouffern, offering opportunities for walking, camping, hunting, cycling and hacking. Paris is three hours by road and Caen’s Carpiquet Airport, which offers connecting flights throughout France and to London, can be reached in one hour by road.

Paulina Kimbel, Vice President of Business Development at Concierge Auctions, comments: “It is very unusual for Normandy estates of this size to be brought to the open market. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for buyers to be able to name their price for a development opportunity of an impressive 275 acres. The estate has huge potential for commercial use, either as a country hotel, golf resort or equestrian facility.”

Visit the property here. The property is open for viewing from 1-4pm CET daily or by appointment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005685/en/