28 / 10 / 2019 : Theradiag and PredictImmune announce a strategic agreement French speaking Europe to commercialise PredictSURE IBD™, the world's first validated prognostic test for inflammatory bowel disease

Theradiag and PredictImmune announce a strategic agreement French

speaking Europe to commercialise PredictSURE IBD™,

the world's first validated prognostic test for inflammatory bowel disease

This exclusive deal with the French diagnostic specialist facilitates the first launch of

PredictImmune's prognostic tests in mainland Europe; and enables IBD patients in France,

Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland to benefit from early prognosis.

Cambridge, UK, and Croissy-Beaubourg, France 28th October 2019, 17h45 CET : PredictImmune, developers of pioneering prognostic tools for guiding treatment options in immune-mediateddiseases, today confirmed that it has entered into a commercial partnership with Theradiag, a pioneering European diagnostic company specialising in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, for autoimmune diseases and the monitoring of biotherapies, specifically for IBD patients. Under the agreement, Theradiag, (which is quoted on the Paris Stock Exchange on Euronext Growth - ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER) will have the exclusive rights to promote, license and distribute PredictSURE IBD™ to local gastroenterologists and commercial and hospital laboratories in France, Belgium, Luxemburg, Switzerland and the Maghreb countries; providing access to the world's first validated prognostic test for IBD patients across the region.

This latest partnership follows the successful launch of PredictSURE IBD™ in the UK and Ireland in April this year and the recent announcement of an agreement with KSL in the US. It is the result of negotiations between PredictImmune's global business development team, its CEO Paul Kinnon and representatives from Theradiag and marks a significant milestone for the organisation, namely PredictImmune's first product launch in Europe and another step towards making PredictSURE IBD™ available worldwide.

The agreement gives patients across Theradiag's French speaking territories access to the first prognostic test for IBD, enabling them to get a preview of their future disease outcomes at the point of diagnosis. This knowledge opens-up the possibility of better treatment choices early on in their disease, and the ability to make more informed life-style choices which could, in combination, improve the day to day management of the disease and their long-term outcomes. The agreement enables Theradiag to enhance its offering to clinicians; providing more comprehensive support for IBD patients

from a test predicting future disease severity at diagnosis to the monitoring of treatment throughout the patients' journey.

PredictImmune's CEO, Paul Kinnon commented: "We are delighted that this new partnership with Theradiag will enable access to PredictSURE IBD™ to patients across French speaking countries in Europe (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland) and North West Africa. We believe access to this innovative prognostic test will allow clinicians, in consultation with their patients, to make better

