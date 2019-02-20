29 HighTower Advisors Featured on Forbes' 2019 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-nine HighTower advisors earned spots on this year's Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list.

"HighTower advisors stand out among their peers for their extensive wealth management experience, superior client service and highly successful practices," said HighTower CEO Bob Oros. "Seeing so many HighTower advisors honored this year underlines the power of HighTower's supportive culture, industry-leading advisor platform, customized capital solutions and national brand. We are deeply proud of this year's honorees and congratulate them on yet another well-deserved award."

The HighTower advisors selected by Forbes are:

Pamela Abraham of HighTower Fort Myers in Fort Myers, Fla.

of in Barbara Archer of HighTower St. Louis Wealth Advisors in St. Louis, Mo.

of HighTower St. Louis Wealth Advisors in David Bahnsen of The Bahnsen Group at HighTower in Newport Beach, Calif.

of The Bahnsen Group at HighTower in Ruth Berger of RJ Wealth Management at HighTower in New York, N.Y.

of RJ Wealth Management at HighTower in Michael Cantore of TC Wealth Management in New York, N.Y.

of TC Wealth Management in Moss Crosby of HighTower Twickenham in Huntsville, Ala.

Matthew Dillig of The Dillig Bowen Group in Chicago, Ill.

of The Dillig Bowen Group in John Egan of The Egan Group at HighTower in Madison, N.J.

of The Egan Group at HighTower in Jay Ezzell of The Ezzell-Conklin Group at HighTower in Folsom, Calif.

of The Ezzell-Conklin Group at HighTower in Alec Fisher of The Ezzell-Conklin Group at HighTower in Folsom, Calif.

of The Ezzell-Conklin Group at HighTower in Tom Foley of HighTower Omaha in Omaha, Neb.

of HighTower Omaha in JR Gondeck of The Lerner Group at HighTower in Deerfield, Ill.

Jeff Grinspoon of VWG Wealth Management at HighTower in Vienna, Va.

of VWG Wealth Management at HighTower in Laurie Kamhi of LCK Wealth Management at HighTower in New York, N.Y.

of LCK Wealth Management at HighTower in Lars Knudsen of HighTower Bellevue in Bellevue, Wash.

of in Mark Kravietz of MK Wealth Management at HighTower of Melville, N.Y.

Jeff Leventhal of HighTower Bethesda in Bethesda, Md.

of in Mark Masterson of HighTower Naples in Naples, Fla.

of in David Molnar of HighTower San Diego in San Diego, Calif.

of in Matt Otto of The Otto Group at HighTower in Sarasota, Fla.

of The Otto Group at HighTower in Joel Rand of The Rand Group at HighTower in Kihei, HI .

of The Rand Group at HighTower in . Pamela Rosenau of The Rosenau Group at HighTower in Aspen, Colo.

of The Rosenau Group at HighTower in Richard Saperstein of Treasury Partners at HighTower in New York, N.Y.

of Treasury Partners at HighTower in Greg Sarian of Sarian Strategic Partners at HighTower in Wayne, Pa.

of Sarian Strategic Partners at HighTower in Roger Shaffer of Shaffer Wealth Management at HighTower in Alpharetta, Ga.

of Shaffer Wealth Management at HighTower in Jordan Waxman of HSW Advisors at HighTower in New York, N.Y.

of HSW Advisors at HighTower in Ron Weiner of RDM Financial Group at HighTower in Westport, Conn.

of RDM Financial Group at HighTower in Bob White of the Morse, Towey & White Group at HighTower in New York, N.Y.

of the Morse, Towey & White Group at HighTower in Gibson Wilkes of Wilkes Duffy Wealth Management at HighTower in Portland, Maine

Each state's list—determined by SHOOK Research—is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, community involvement, client retention data, and revenue trends. To be considered, advisors must have a minimum of seven years' experience. The criteria do not include portfolio performance, due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings. To view the full list, visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/#7fb468b3291d.

About HighTower

HighTower is an innovative wealth management firm challenging the status quo of how firms deliver financial advice in the United States. Founded in 2007, the firm is at the forefront of a major industry shift from product sales to client service. Servicing approximately $68.6 billion in assets, HighTower is one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. Visit www.hightoweradvisors.com.

