29 HighTower Advisors Featured on Forbes' 2019 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-nine HighTower advisors earned spots on this year's Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list.
"HighTower advisors stand out among their peers for their extensive wealth management experience, superior client service and highly successful practices," said HighTower CEO Bob Oros. "Seeing so many HighTower advisors honored this year underlines the power of HighTower's supportive culture, industry-leading advisor platform, customized capital solutions and national brand. We are deeply proud of this year's honorees and congratulate them on yet another well-deserved award."
The HighTower advisors selected by Forbes are:
- Pamela Abraham of HighTower Fort Myers in Fort Myers, Fla.
- Barbara Archer of HighTower St. Louis Wealth Advisors in St. Louis, Mo.
- David Bahnsen of The Bahnsen Group at HighTower in Newport Beach, Calif.
- Ruth Berger of RJ Wealth Management at HighTower in New York, N.Y.
- Michael Cantore of TC Wealth Management in New York, N.Y.
- Moss Crosby of HighTower Twickenham in Huntsville, Ala.
- Matthew Dillig of The Dillig Bowen Group in Chicago, Ill.
- John Egan of The Egan Group at HighTower in Madison, N.J.
- Jay Ezzell of The Ezzell-Conklin Group at HighTower in Folsom, Calif.
- Alec Fisher of The Ezzell-Conklin Group at HighTower in Folsom, Calif.
- Tom Foley of HighTower Omaha in Omaha, Neb.
- JR Gondeck of The Lerner Group at HighTower in Deerfield, Ill.
- Jeff Grinspoon of VWG Wealth Management at HighTower in Vienna, Va.
- Laurie Kamhi of LCK Wealth Management at HighTower in New York, N.Y.
- Lars Knudsen of HighTower Bellevue in Bellevue, Wash.
- Mark Kravietz of MK Wealth Management at HighTower of Melville, N.Y.
- Jeff Leventhal of HighTower Bethesda in Bethesda, Md.
- Mark Masterson of HighTower Naples in Naples, Fla.
- David Molnar of HighTower San Diego in San Diego, Calif.
- Matt Otto of The Otto Group at HighTower in Sarasota, Fla.
- Joel Rand of The Rand Group at HighTower in Kihei, HI.
- Pamela Rosenau of The Rosenau Group at HighTower in Aspen, Colo.
- Richard Saperstein of Treasury Partners at HighTower in New York, N.Y.
- Greg Sarian of Sarian Strategic Partners at HighTower in Wayne, Pa.
- Roger Shaffer of Shaffer Wealth Management at HighTower in Alpharetta, Ga.
- Jordan Waxman of HSW Advisors at HighTower in New York, N.Y.
- Ron Weiner of RDM Financial Group at HighTower in Westport, Conn.
- Bob White of the Morse, Towey & White Group at HighTower in New York, N.Y.
- Gibson Wilkes of Wilkes Duffy Wealth Management at HighTower in Portland, Maine
Each state's list—determined by SHOOK Research—is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, community involvement, client retention data, and revenue trends. To be considered, advisors must have a minimum of seven years' experience. The criteria do not include portfolio performance, due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings. To view the full list, visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/#7fb468b3291d.
About HighTower
HighTower is an innovative wealth management firm challenging the status quo of how firms deliver financial advice in the United States. Founded in 2007, the firm is at the forefront of a major industry shift from product sales to client service. Servicing approximately $68.6 billion in assets, HighTower is one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. Visit www.hightoweradvisors.com.
