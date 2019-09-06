Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

29 Million Depend on Primary Care Funding that Expires September 30

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 06:01am EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a matter of days, every health center in America stands to lose more than 70% of their federal grant funding without Congress extending the funding by September 30. Community Health Centers provide care to 29 million people across the country according to the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC). One in twelve Americans, among them families and veterans living in underserved and rural communities, depend on Community Health Centers for health care. 

National Association of Community Health Centers Logo (PRNewsfoto/National Association of Communi)

Through bipartisan Administrations and Congresses, policymakers have consistently made strategic investments in health center growth and ongoing operations. Every $1 in federal spending generates $5.73 in economic growth. Failure to act will have a far reaching and profound impact on health centers patients and the local economies. 

Advocates - including patients, doctors, nurses, and local community members – will be on Capitol Hill on September 10 to urge Congress to vote to extend funding for the Community Health Center Fund, the National Health Service Corps, and the Teaching Health Centers program. 

"Congress has designated health centers as their front line partners for national health challenges – whether caring for veterans, providing opioid treatment, addressing the increase in maternal deaths or responding to natural disasters, health centers are consistently called upon to respond to major challenges," said Lathran Johnson Woodard, NACHC Board Chair and CEO of the South Carolina Primary Health Care Association (SCPHCA).  "These community owned health centers deliver value to taxpayers, save lives and reduce health costs.  We need stable and long-term funding because health care for millions of people cannot run on financial uncertainty."

Budget battles in Congress and other legislative priorities could cause the funding to expire.  Now health centers are preparing to make difficult decisions. A survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation and The George Washington University reported concerns among health centers about possible service cutbacks, hiring freezes, delayed renovations or expansions, or site closures. In order for health centers to continue providing these vital services, it is imperative that Congress act soon. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/29-million-depend-on-primary-care-funding-that-expires-september-30-300913002.html

SOURCE National Association of Community Health Centers


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:18aLIGHTINTHEBOX HOLDING CO., LTD. : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Monday, September 9, 2019
PR
06:17aDAH SING FINANCIAL : Bank Statement on Fraudulent Internet Websites
PU
06:17aYUNNAN WATER INVESTMENT : Overseas regulatory announcement
PU
06:17aCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 06 Sep 2019Announcement on the Resignation of Mr. Murray Horn as Independent No...
PU
06:17aCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : 06 Sep 2019List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions
PU
06:17aLG ELECTRONICS : to pay $160,000 for misleading representations to two consumers
AQ
06:16aMTN : Nigeria shares hit three-month high after partial reopening
RE
06:16aVOLKSWAGEN : Audi at the IAA Frankfurt 2019
AQ
06:12aMAYER : Final judgement - updates on the winding up petition against gz mayer
PU
06:12aXEROS TECHNOLOGY : Notice of Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group