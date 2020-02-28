29th Annual RSA Conference Brought Together Thousands of Industry Experts and Business Leaders to Address Critical Cybersecurity Topics

RSA® Conference, the world’s leading information security conferences and expositions, today concluded its 29th annual event in San Francisco.

More than 36,000 attendees, 704 speakers and 658 exhibitors gathered at the Moscone Center this week to explore the Human Element in cybersecurity through hundreds of keynote presentations, track sessions, tutorials, seminars and special events. Some of the most pressing topics included privacy, machine learning and artificial intelligence, policy and government, applied crypto and blockchain, and, new for RSA Conference 2020, open source tools, product security and anti-fraud.

“Our mission is to connect cybersecurity professionals with diverse perspectives and backgrounds to inspire new ways of thinking and push the industry forward,” said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Director and General Manager, RSA Conference. “This week proved the importance and impact of the human element in cybersecurity, and we thank all of our attendees for bringing their passion, commitment and ideas to RSA Conference for another amazing year.”

RSA Conference 2020 highlights include:

“Cybersecurity and privacy are defining issues of our time,” said Dr. Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair at RSA Conference. “Some of the new threats we face can only be addressed through collaboration and innovation; I believe that this year’s event has helped to catalyze both. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can continue to accomplish together as a community and to gathering together again at RSA Conference 2021.”

