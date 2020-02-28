Log in
News : Companies

29th Annual RSA Conference Brought Together Thousands of Industry Experts and Business Leaders to Address Critical Cybersecurity Topics

02/28/2020 | 06:37pm EST

RSA® Conference, the world’s leading information security conferences and expositions, today concluded its 29th annual event in San Francisco.

More than 36,000 attendees, 704 speakers and 658 exhibitors gathered at the Moscone Center this week to explore the Human Element in cybersecurity through hundreds of keynote presentations, track sessions, tutorials, seminars and special events. Some of the most pressing topics included privacy, machine learning and artificial intelligence, policy and government, applied crypto and blockchain, and, new for RSA Conference 2020, open source tools, product security and anti-fraud.

“Our mission is to connect cybersecurity professionals with diverse perspectives and backgrounds to inspire new ways of thinking and push the industry forward,” said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Director and General Manager, RSA Conference. “This week proved the importance and impact of the human element in cybersecurity, and we thank all of our attendees for bringing their passion, commitment and ideas to RSA Conference for another amazing year.”

RSA Conference 2020 highlights include:

  • 29 keynote presentations on two stages. West Stage keynotes featured sponsor keynotes, panels and esteemed guest speakers, and South Stage keynotes brought highly coveted sessions from industry experts to a broader audience.
  • 704 speakers across 520 sessions and 658 companies on the expo floors.
  • Key session and seminar presentations included:
  • SECURITI.ai was named RSA Conference 2020’s “Most Innovative Startup” by a panel of expert judges during the fifteenth annual RSAC Innovation Sandbox Content.
  • Three early stage cybersecurity startups, Dasera, Inc., Soluble and Zero Networks, pitched their ideas to a panel of VCs and walked away with invaluable feedback in the second annual RSAC Launch Pad.
  • Professor Joan Daemen and Professor Vincent Rijmen, two world-renowned cryptographers, received the annual RSAC Excellence in the Field of Mathematics Award.
  • Over 130 CISOs participated in the second annual CISO Boot Camp, a one-and-a-half day program designed to spark open and frank conversations between top cybersecurity leaders in a closed-door environment.
  • RSAC College Day welcomed 650 college students, recent grads and faculty to network with leading companies, explore career opportunities, attend dedicated education events and experience RSA Conference sessions and the expo floor.

“Cybersecurity and privacy are defining issues of our time,” said Dr. Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair at RSA Conference. “Some of the new threats we face can only be addressed through collaboration and innovation; I believe that this year’s event has helped to catalyze both. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can continue to accomplish together as a community and to gathering together again at RSA Conference 2021.”

RSA CONFERENCE ONLINE

Missed RSA Conference 2020? View recorded keynotes and sessions from throughout the week at www.rsaconference.com/usa.

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference is the premier series of global events and on-demand programs where the world talks security and leadership gathers, advances and emerges. Whether attending in the US, the EMEA region, the Asia-Pacific region or online, RSA Conference events are where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and get access to the people, content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies to win, grow and do their best. It’s about bringing all people in the cybersecurity industry together and empowering the collective “we” of the cybersecurity industry to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSA Conference is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in security today. For information on events, online programming and the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com.

RSA Conference logo, RSA, Dell, EMC, Dell EMC and other trademarks are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
