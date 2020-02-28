29th Annual RSA Conference Brought Together Thousands of Industry Experts and Business Leaders to Address Critical Cybersecurity Topics

RSA® Conference, the world’s leading information security conferences and expositions, today concluded its 29th annual event in San Francisco.
More than 36,000 attendees, 704 speakers and 658 exhibitors gathered at the Moscone Center this week to explore the Human Element in cybersecurity through hundreds of keynote presentations, track sessions, tutorials, seminars and special events. Some of the most pressing topics included privacy, machine learning and artificial intelligence, policy and government, applied crypto and blockchain, and, new for RSA Conference 2020, open source tools, product security and anti-fraud.
“Our mission is to connect cybersecurity professionals with diverse perspectives and backgrounds to inspire new ways of thinking and push the industry forward,” said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Director and General Manager, RSA Conference. “This week proved the importance and impact of the human element in cybersecurity, and we thank all of our attendees for bringing their passion, commitment and ideas to RSA Conference for another amazing year.”
RSA Conference 2020 highlights include:
29 keynote presentations on two stages. West Stage keynotes featured sponsor keynotes, panels and esteemed guest speakers, and South Stage keynotes brought highly coveted sessions from industry experts to a broader audience.
704 speakers across 520 sessions and 658 companies on the expo floors.
Key session and seminar presentations included:
Cybersecurity Tips, Tools, & Techniques - Updated for 2020—Ron Woerner, Cybersecurity Professor, Bellevue University
8 Million Findings in One Year: Fresh Look at the State of Software Security—Jay Jacobs, Co-founder and Chief Data Scientist, Cyentia Institute and Chris Wysopal, Co-founder and CTO, Veracode
A Mapping of GDPR to Common Features—Matthew Clapham, Director of Cybersecurity, GE Healthcare
Top Ten List for Securing your IT / OT Environment—Dawn Cappelli, VP Global Security and Chief Information Security Officer, Rockwell Automation and Roy Gundy, Head of OT Cyber Security, Johnson & Johnson
Malicious Documents Emerging Trends: A Gmail Perspective – Elie Bursztein, Security and Anti-Abuse Research Lead, Google
When Privacy Meets Populism: How people are influencing the data debate—Helen Dixon, Commissioner for Data Protection, Data Protection Commission Ireland; Alastair Mactaggart, Founder and Chair, Californians for Consumer Privacy; and Julie Brill, Corporate Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, Chief Privacy Officer for Global Privacy and Regulatory Affairs, Microsoft (Moderator)
Election Info Ops: Stories from the Social Media Frontlines—Toni Gidwani, Analyst Lead, Threat Analysis Group, Google; Yoel Roth, Head of Site Integrity, Twitter; Nathaniel Gleicher, Head of Cybersecurity Policy, Facebook; Camille Francois, Chief Innovation Officer, Graphika; and Donie O'Sullivan, Reporter, CNN (Moderator)
Shadow IT and Shadow Remote Access. How to find it (for free!) — John Strand, Owner, Black Hills Information Security
SECURITI.ai was named RSA Conference 2020’s “Most Innovative Startup” by a panel of expert judges during the fifteenth annual RSAC Innovation Sandbox Content.
Three early stage cybersecurity startups, Dasera, Inc., Soluble and Zero Networks, pitched their ideas to a panel of VCs and walked away with invaluable feedback in the second annual RSAC Launch Pad.
Professor Joan Daemen and Professor Vincent Rijmen, two world-renowned cryptographers, received the annual RSAC Excellence in the Field of Mathematics Award.
Over 130 CISOs participated in the second annual CISO Boot Camp, a one-and-a-half day program designed to spark open and frank conversations between top cybersecurity leaders in a closed-door environment.
RSAC College Day welcomed 650 college students, recent grads and faculty to network with leading companies, explore career opportunities, attend dedicated education events and experience RSA Conference sessions and the expo floor.
“Cybersecurity and privacy are defining issues of our time,” said Dr. Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair at RSA Conference. “Some of the new threats we face can only be addressed through collaboration and innovation; I believe that this year’s event has helped to catalyze both. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can continue to accomplish together as a community and to gathering together again at RSA Conference 2021.”
