2CRSI: 2018 EBITDA Margin Rate of 9.4% or 6.1 Million (Estimated Financial Data)

2CRSI (Paris:2CRSI), manufacturer of very high performance servers,
announced today the strong increase in its operating margin for the year
ended 31 December 2018 and the implementation of a new Finance
department to improve operational and financial management.
EBITDA for 2018 amounted to €6.1 million, compared with €2.2 million in
the previous financial year. As a percentage of revenue, the EBITDA
margin ratio reached 9.4%, outperforming the 8% target announced at the
time of the initial public offering. The acceleration in operating
profitability is the result of the commercial success of 2CRSI solutions
and the increase in the margin level.
In addition, the Finance Department welcomed:
- on February 1st , 2019, Valérie Bouleau, formerly Chief
Financial Officer of BeAm, as Chief Financial Officer. Valérie is in
charge of the elaboration of the accounts, cash management and banking
relations.
- on March 1st, 2019, Alexandra Schrapp, formerly Transgene's
Head of Financial and administrative department, as Business Finance
Director. Alexandra is responsible for investor relations, strategic
research and financial control.
The postponement of the publication of the annual results to 25th
April 2019 results from the arrival of this new team. The audit work of
the statutory auditors, EY and KPMG, is in progress.
The annual financial report will be available no later than April 30,
2019, on the Company's website, in the Investors section: https://investors.2crsi.com/fr
Nathalie Lauer, Administrative and Financial Director, left the company
in March 2019, the entire 2CRSI team thanks her for her commitment and
her key contribution to the company, particularly in the context of the
initial public offering project.
"2018 marks a significant milestone in 2CRSI's history with major
commercial successes, as evidenced by the doubling of our consolidated
revenue. We are very proud to have outperformed the EBITDA margin target
set at the time of our IPO. The added value of our innovations, our
commercial and industrial deployment on three continents, the arrival of
new skills in the Group's management team confirm our ambitions in a
rapidly expanding global market” comments Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer Alain Wilmouth.
|
In € million – Data under audit
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
Revenue
|
|
65.2
|
|
30.6
|
|
X 2.1
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
6.1
|
|
2.2
|
|
X 2.8
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
|
9.4%
|
|
7.3%
|
|
|
Note: The figures presented in
this document are estimated data, under audit.
Highlights of 2018
On April 4, 2018, the Group acquired control of TranquilPC. This
acquisition strengthens 2CRSI's industrial positioning as a manufacturer
of innovative servers (embedded and rugged computing, low power,
tailor-made).
To support its customers' international growth, 2CRSI has extended its
geographical coverage by opening a sales subsidiary in Dubai and
creating a production center in San Jose, California.
In October, 2CRSI became a Platinum member of the Open Compute Project
(OCP) to actively contribute to the creation of future standards used by
cloud giants and telecom operators.
Strategy and outlook
Driven by very strong global demand, the 2CRSI group continues to
develop and market its servers to meet customer needs and their economic
and environmental challenges.
2CRSI confirms its 2020 business plan with the objective of achieving a
turnover of €200 million and an EBITDA margin of at least 10% over this
period, perfectly illustrating its profitable growth model.
About 2CRSI
Based in Strasbourg, and with subsidiaries in Manchester, Dubai and San
Jose at the heart of America’s Silicon Valley, 2CRSI specialises in the
design and manufacturing of very high-performance computer servers. The
Group already has more than 100 customers in 25 countries, to whom it
has supplied innovative processing, storage and data transfer solutions.
In 2018, the 2CRSI Group had consolidated revenue of €65.2m, multiplied
by 2.1, with an EBITDA margin rate of 9.4%.
For more information: www.2crsi.fr
