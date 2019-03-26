2CRSI : 2018 EBITDA margin rate of 9.4% or 6.1 million (estimated financial data)

Serveurs de très hautes performances

2018 EBITDA margin rate of 9.4% or €6.1 million (estimated financial data)

2018 EBITDA growth (x2.8) higher than revenue growth (x2.1)

Strong improvement in EBITDA margin rate to 9.4% of consolidated revenue, higher than forecast at the time of the IPO (8%)

Increase in operating profitability: EBITDA of €6.1 million (estimated financial data)

Postponement of the publication schedule following the implementation of a new Finance Department to improve operational and financial management

Publication of audited annual results on 25 April 2019

Confirmation of the 2020 objectives: €200 million revenue and 10% EBITDA margin rate

Strasbourg (France), 26 March 2019 at 7.30 p.m - 2CRSI, manufacturer of very high performance servers, announced today the strong increase in its operating margin for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the implementation of a new Finance department to improve operational and financial management.

EBITDA for 2018 amounted to €6.1 million, compared with €2.2 million in the previous financial year. As a percentage of revenue, the EBITDA margin ratio reached 9.4%, outperforming the 8% target announced at the time of the initial public offering. The acceleration in operating profitability is the result of the commercial success of 2CRSi solutions and the increase in the margin level.

In addition, the Finance Department welcomed:

-on February 1st , 2019, Valérie Bouleau, formerly Chief Financial Officer of BeAm, as Chief Financial Officer. Valérie is in charge of the elaboraton of the accounts, cash management and banking relations.

-on March 1st, 2019, Alexandra Schrapp, formerly Transgene's Head of Financial and administrative department, as Business Finance Director. Alexandra is responsible for investor relations, strategic research and financial control.

The postponement of the publication of the annual results to 25th April 2019 results from the arrival of this new team. The audit work of the statutory auditors, EY and KPMG, is in progress.

The annual financial report will be available no later than April 30, 2019, on the Company's website, in the Investors section: https://investors.2crsi.com/fr

Nathalie Lauer, Administrative and Financial Director, left the company in March 2019, the entire 2CRSi team thanks her for her commitment and her key contribution to the company, particularly in the context of the initial public offering project.

