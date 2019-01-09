Log in
2CRSI : announces its financial calendar for 2019

01/09/2019 | 12:14pm EST

Serveurs de très hautes performances

Press release

2CRSI announces its financial calendar for 2019

Strasbourg (France), January 10, 2019 at 05:45pm - 2CRSI, manufacturer of very high-performance servers, announces today its financial calendar for 2019.

Thursday, February 28, 2019

Publication of full year 2018 revenues (after market)

Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Publication of full year 2018 results (after market)

Friday, May 24, 2019

Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Publication of half year 2019 results (after market)

This schedule is indicative and subject to change.

About 2CRSI

Based in Strasbourg, and with subsidiaries in Manchester, Dubai and San Jose at the heart of America's Silicon Valley, 2CRSI specialises in the design and manufacturing of very high-performance computer servers. The Group already has more than 100 customers in 25 countries, to whom it has supplied innovative processing, storage and data transfer solutions. In 2017, the 2CRSI Group had consolidated revenue of €31m, an increase of 169%, with an EBITDA margin rate of 7.3%. It currently employs more than 130 persons.

For more information: www.2crsi.fr

Contacts

2CRSI

NewCap

NewCap

Nathalie Lauer

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Grojean / Mathilde Bohin

Nicolas Merigeau

investors@2crsi.com

2crsi@newcap.eu

2crsi@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 68 41 10 60

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 55

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

1

Disclaimer

2CRSI SA published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 17:13:06 UTC
