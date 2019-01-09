Serveurs de très hautes performances
2CRSI announces its financial calendar for 2019
Strasbourg (France), January 10, 2019 at 05:45pm - 2CRSI, manufacturer of very high-performance servers, announces today its financial calendar for 2019.
Thursday, February 28, 2019
Publication of full year 2018 revenues (after market)
Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Publication of full year 2018 results (after market)
Friday, May 24, 2019
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Publication of half year 2019 results (after market)
This schedule is indicative and subject to change.
About 2CRSI
Based in Strasbourg, and with subsidiaries in Manchester, Dubai and San Jose at the heart of America's Silicon Valley, 2CRSI specialises in the design and manufacturing of very high-performance computer servers. The Group already has more than 100 customers in 25 countries, to whom it has supplied innovative processing, storage and data transfer solutions. In 2017, the 2CRSI Group had consolidated revenue of €31m, an increase of 169%, with an EBITDA margin rate of 7.3%. It currently employs more than 130 persons.
For more information: www.2crsi.fr
Contacts
2CRSI
NewCap
NewCap
Nathalie Lauer
Investor Relations
Media Relations
Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Grojean / Mathilde Bohin
Nicolas Merigeau
investors@2crsi.com
2crsi@newcap.eu
2crsi@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 68 41 10 60
+33 (0)1 44 71 98 55
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
