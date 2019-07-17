2CRSI's ULYS24: the CERN's preferred storage solution

Regulatory News:

2CRSi (Paris:2CRSI), manufacturer of very high-performance servers, today announces that it has been chosen by CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, for its innovative and high-performance storage solution.

CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, is one of the world’s largest and most respected centers for scientific research. According to its research, it uses highly complex scientific instruments and processes high volumes of data requiring large storage capacities. At the beginning of the year, tenders were called in order to procure a solution suited to its needs.

The Ulys24 storage infrastructure has been chosen by the Research Center because of its technological advantages, resulting from partnerships concluded with leading players. A solution of around one hundred systems, each one including twenty-four 12 TB disks, was able to meet CERN’s storage requirements of 27.5 petabytes (i.e. 27.5 million gigabytes).

Thanks to its technologically innovative and differentiating products, the 2CRSi Group, which supplies a substantial number of Research Institutes and Academic Establishments, especially American Universities, consolidates its position as a favored partner on this market.

“We are particularly proud to have been chosen by CERN, a major player in the world of Research. This success illustrates the unique and high value-added nature of our products. I am convinced that this first order is just the beginning of a long-term collaboration with CERN”, commented Alain Wilmouth, Founder, Chairman and CEO of 2CRSi.

About 2CRSi

Based in Strasbourg, and with subsidiaries in Manchester, Dubai and San Jose at the heart of America’s Silicon Valley, 2CRSi specialises in the design and manufacturing of very high-performance computer servers. The Group offers to more than 200 customers in 25 countries innovative solutions in computing, storage and data transfer. In 2018, the 2CRSi Group has consolidated revenue of €65.2m.

www.2crsi.fr

