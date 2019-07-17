Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2CRSI's ULYS24: the CERN's preferred storage solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 01:07pm EDT

  • The 2CRSi Group has won the CERN’s tender, the European Organization for Nuclear Research
  • Ulys24 has been chosen for its substantial storage capacity – up to 27.5 PB (equivalent to 27.5 million GB) – and its differentiating technology
  • 2CRSi Group is further strengthening its position as a privileged partner of research institutes

Regulatory News:

2CRSi (Paris:2CRSI), manufacturer of very high-performance servers, today announces that it has been chosen by CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, for its innovative and high-performance storage solution.

CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, is one of the world’s largest and most respected centers for scientific research. According to its research, it uses highly complex scientific instruments and processes high volumes of data requiring large storage capacities. At the beginning of the year, tenders were called in order to procure a solution suited to its needs.

The Ulys24 storage infrastructure has been chosen by the Research Center because of its technological advantages, resulting from partnerships concluded with leading players. A solution of around one hundred systems, each one including twenty-four 12 TB disks, was able to meet CERN’s storage requirements of 27.5 petabytes (i.e. 27.5 million gigabytes).

Thanks to its technologically innovative and differentiating products, the 2CRSi Group, which supplies a substantial number of Research Institutes and Academic Establishments, especially American Universities, consolidates its position as a favored partner on this market.

We are particularly proud to have been chosen by CERN, a major player in the world of Research. This success illustrates the unique and high value-added nature of our products. I am convinced that this first order is just the beginning of a long-term collaboration with CERN”, commented Alain Wilmouth, Founder, Chairman and CEO of 2CRSi.

About 2CRSi

Based in Strasbourg, and with subsidiaries in Manchester, Dubai and San Jose at the heart of America’s Silicon Valley, 2CRSi specialises in the design and manufacturing of very high-performance computer servers. The Group offers to more than 200 customers in 25 countries innovative solutions in computing, storage and data transfer. In 2018, the 2CRSi Group has consolidated revenue of €65.2m.

For more information: www.2crsi.fr


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:42pThe Bay Area News Group Names Balbix a Winner of the Bay Area Top Workplaces 2019 Award
BU
01:40pEssilorLuxottica seeks majority stake in Dutch eyewear firm GrandVision
RE
01:40pMICROSOFT AZURE & TALEND : 3 Real-World Architectures
PU
01:37pBOOKING : China's Didi Seeks to Raise up to $2 Billion Amid Uber Revival--2nd Update
DJ
01:35pBEST BUY : Named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion
PU
01:35pPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Trump's new tariff threat sends stocks tumbling anew
AQ
01:34pFEDEX : Donation of paper microscope creates possibilities for students
AQ
01:34pUTOPIA : Rigid
AQ
01:34pTop Producing Douglas Elliman Broker Marcos G. Cohen Launches New Digital Film
PR
01:34pHASBRO HEADS TO 2019 SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON WITH HASBRO PULSE CONVENTION EXCLUSIVES, AUTOGRAPH SIGNINGS, INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCES AND MORE FROM TRANSFORMERS, POWER RANGERS, MAGIC : THE GATHERING, STAR WARS™, MARVEL and More
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
2STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Lockmaker Assa Abloy wary on some markets as savings lift second quarter profit
3ERICSSON AB : Ericsson warns on negative margin impact, shares fall 7%
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank cuts dividend amid money laundering fallout
5Microsoft, AT&T sign cloud deal worth more than $2 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About