2CRSi : Selected for the Launch of Sunrise's “Game Cloud” Gaming Service

11/18/2019 | 11:41am EST

Regulatory News:

2CRSi (Paris:2CRSI) has been selected to provide servers that will be used in the launch of Swiss telecommunications company Sunrise’s 5G cloud gaming service.

With this project, Sunrise will be the world’s first telecom company to launch a 5G cloud gaming service in 4K. Sunrise is partnering with the Gamestream platform, in which 2CRSi has a 12.45% stake, to launch its “Sunrise Game Cloud” application in November 2019.

2CRSi will provide the servers that will be used for this new cloud gaming service. The 2CRSi solutions that will be installed for this new project are ultra-high-performance multi-GPU servers with several graphics cards. They will provide the processing power that will be vital for Sunrise to offer players a seamless playing experience on high-resolution games.

This order will have a marginal impact on 2019 revenues. However, the success of this service may generate significant potential for additional orders as of 2020.

This successful bid for a contract with a major Swiss telecom company demonstrates 2CRSi’s bright future in the Gaming universe, where we already have significant international brand recognition. Our high-quality solutions are exactly what this booming market is looking for, both in terms of end-user performance and reduced energy consumption.” said Alain Wilmouth, Founder, Chairman and CEO.

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells ultra high-performance sell customised and environmentally-friendly servers. In 2018, 2CRSi generated a turnover multiplied by 2.1 to 65 M €. With the integration of Boston Limited acquired in November 2019, the Group has 320 employees and the offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) is now distributed in more than 45 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com


© Business Wire 2019
