2CRSi : brings its first contribution to the OCP global Community

06/17/2019 | 12:19pm EDT

Very high-performance servers

Press release

2CRSi brings its first contribution to the Open Compute Project global Community

  • The 2CRSi Connector OCtoPower v1.2 is now recognized as an OCP Accepted™ Product

Strasbourg (France), June 17, 2019 at 6:00pm - 2CRSi, manufacturer of very high performance servers, announces that it has just made its first contribution to the Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) thanks to its power connector OCtoPower v1.2, which is now recognized as an OCP Accepted™ Product.

The Open Compute Project is a growing global community whose mission is to redesign hardware and deliver efficient scalable computing solutions. It brings together nearly 200 companies, including Facebook, Google, Microsoft, working together to establish new IT infrastructure innovations and to deliver a broader choice of new products and lower operating costs.

The connector, developed and manufactured by 2CRSi, has a compact design that connects a server to the 12-volt busbars, while reducing the required wiring within the OCP racks. The module makes the server assembly easy and secure. In addition to simplifying the installation of servers into the racks, it significantly decreases the maintenance time. The technological impact of this new solution leads to several advantages as it improves connection performance, reduces costs, simplifies ease of use and offers large-scale application, thus meeting the OCP requirements and main tenets of openness, efficiency, scale and impact. Products that carry the OCP Accepted™ recognition comply 100% with an OCP Accepted™ specification and the design files are open sourced and available. They also meet three or more of the OCP tenets, and can only be sold with warranty and support.

"We are proud to announce that our innovative power connector, which saves users money, has been submitted as a contribution to the OCP Community and is now officially recognized as an OCP Accepted Product," said Alain Wilmouth, Founder, Chairman and CEO of 2CRSi. "It also demonstrates our technical expertise and gives international visibility to our products, which are already attracting the interests of several major IT names. For 2CRSi, this first contribution is just the beginning, as we will soon submit new contributions and products to the OCP Foundation and make them available to the Community".

Find the 2CRSi Connector OCtoPower v1.2 by clicking here

About 2CRSi

Based in Strasbourg, and with subsidiaries in Manchester, Dubai and San Jose at the heart of America's Silicon Valley, 2CRSi specialises in the design and manufacturing of very high-performance computer servers. The Group offers to more than 200 customers in 25 countries innovative solutions in calculation, storage and data transfer. In 2018, the 2CRSi Group had consolidated revenue of €65.2m.

For more information: www.2crsi.fr

1

Very high-performance servers

Contacts

2CRSI

NewCap

NewCap

Chief Business Finance

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Alexandra Schrapp

Thomas Grojean / Mathilde Bohin

Nicolas Merigeau

investors@2crsi.com

2crsi@newcap.eu

2crsi@newcap.eu

+33 3 67 10 22 46

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 55

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

2

Disclaimer

2CRSI SA published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 16:18:06 UTC
