2Checkout's Affiliate Network Leading mThink Blue Book in Digital Goods Five Years Running

ATLANTA, Ga., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, today announces that its Avangate Affiliate Network is the top network focused on digital goods on the mThink Blue Book Best Cost Per Sale (CPS) Affiliate Networks. Avangate has been named the top network for digital goods for five years running, validating the strength of the platform as a way to accelerate sales of digital goods and services. 2Checkout’s network also ranks fifth overall in 2019.



The mThink Blue Book survey is compiled based on votes from more than 20,000 performance marketing professionals, as well as 150,000 data points and months of research. Once again positioned ahead of other global networks for digital goods, 2Checkout's Avangate continues solidifying its leadership in this niche. The Blue Book emphasizes that the Avangate network is "consistently well-regarded" as well as "the most popular 'digital goods’ network by some margin."

Chris Trayhorn, CEO and Publisher of the Blue Book Global20 rankings, said, "The Avangate Affiliate Network has gone from strength to strength since first entering our rankings. They have the stability and infrastructure that comes from being part of a major company like 2Checkout, they treat their publishers well and their advertisers love the scale that they can deliver. Among networks focused on the digital goods sector, the Avangate Affiliate Network is the clear preference for the industry professionals that are our voters."

As the leading affiliate network for software and digital goods, 2Checkout's Avangate Affiliate Network features over 50,000 affiliates, 22,000 different software and digital products and 24/7 support for merchants. With flexible promotion offerings and active coaching on effective sales strategies, 2Checkout helps affiliates and vendors alike benefit from its large, growing and highly regarded network. Merchants actively using the network benefit from an increase in sales of 25% on average.

“We are proud to see our hard work being rewarded, it motivates us to continue to deliver performance. The Avangate Affiliate Network comes with out-of-the-box tools, specially designed to increase referral-based revenue. Our professional team excels at creating long-lasting partnerships between affiliates and merchants who wish to increase the visibility of their digital products and services, while using global channels and targeted reach to specific markets,” commented Adriana Iordan, VP, Product Management at 2Checkout.

To view the mThink ranking, visit the Top 20 Affiliate (CPS) Networks 2019 page.

To learn more about how 2Checkout can grow your software and SaaS sales via the affiliates channel, read an overview of the Avangate Affiliate Network .

About mThink, Blue Book Survey

mThink is the online publishing division of mThinkDigital, a leading interactive marketing services agency focused on digital strategy, content marketing, customer acquisition, e-commerce and thought leadership.

The Blue Book is an annual ranking of the Top 20 cost-per-sale (CPS) and cost-per-acquisition (CPA) networks worldwide, informed by a four months industry-wide survey, input from a Blue Ribbon Panel of industry experts as well as the result of over 20,000 publishers, advertisers and industry experts being individually surveyed with some 500 networks included in the evaluation process. See more details here: https://mthink.com/about-bluebook/

About 2Checkout (formerly Avangate)

2Checkout is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses. It was built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce like global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance and risk, so they stay focused on innovating their products and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Get more information at www.2checkout.com

