2Morrow Announces New CEO, Jo Masterson, to Advance Digital Therapeutics Strategy

KIRKLAND, Wash., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of 2Morrow, Inc., a pioneer in evidence-based digital health, announces the promotion of co-founder, former COO and Chief Product Officer, Jo Masterson, to the position of CEO and Chair of the Board.

Jo is a thought leader in the digital health industry, registered nurse, MBA, serial entrepreneur, and former "40 under 40" who has led sales, program development, and research for 2Morrow. "Jo brings a deep understanding of the needs and opportunities in both the digital wellness and emerging digital therapeutics market," said Dr. John Koster, Member of the Board, and former president and CEO of Providence Health & Services. "We are in a strategic position to advance our vision to serve the unique healthcare needs of individuals, and Jo is the right person to accelerate this vision."

"I am incredibly proud of 2Morrow's role in bringing evidence-based digital health to the wellness industry," said Jo Masterson, CEO. "2Morrow is now taking everything we've learned about delivering effective behavioral therapies digitally and applying it to healthcare, especially in treating chronic diseases and conditions."

Based on a growing focus in healthcare, including an increase in demand for digital health solutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, former CEO of 2Morrow, Brandon Masterson has stepped down and will lead the charge on innovation and scale as the COO. The realignment of the 2Morrow leadership team optimizes its strengths as the company grows and matures in the healthcare space.

About 2Morrow: 2Morrow is a pioneer in providing science-based, digital health solutions. Founded in 2011 and based in Washington state, 2Morrow focuses on evidence-based programs that combine technology and behavioral science to address some of today's largest healthcare issues including smoking, vaping, weight, stress/anxiety and chronic pain. This innovative approach grew out of a collaboration with researchers at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle and incorporates Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT). 2Morrow currently works with employers, retailers, states, health plans, providers, and public health organizations, placing programs directly into the hands of people who need them most via the convenience and privacy of their smartphones.

About Jo Masterson, CEO, Co-Founder, MBA, RN: Jo assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer at 2Morrow in 2020 after serving as it's COO since launching in 2011. Starting her career as an RN, Jo brings real-world experience of working in healthcare systems with a focus on patient care. Over the years, Jo has continued to expand her knowledge of human behavior working in healthcare, education and technology. She is also a successful serial entrepreneur who was named by the Puget Sound Business Journal as a "40 under 40" for making an impact in business and her community. Jo is a thought leader in the digital health industry, and passionate about the convergence of mobile technology and behavioral science. She brings a deep understanding of the needs and opportunities in both the digital wellness and emerging digital therapeutics markets. https://www.linkedin.com/in/jomasterson/

