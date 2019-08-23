Log in
2Q GDP Revision Expected to Show Little Change -- Data Week Ahead

08/23/2019 | 02:17pm EDT

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0830  Durable Goods Orders        Jul      +1.1%   (13)  +1.9%* 
          1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy          Aug       0      (3)   -6.3 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City    Jun       N/A          +2.4% 
                  HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Aug       128.8  (12)   135.7 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Aug       N/A          -12 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Aug 24    215K   (5)    209K 
          0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)      2Q       +2.0%   (12)  +2.1%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)    2Q       +2.4%   (6)   +2.4%** 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Jul      -0.6%   (4)   +2.8% 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Jul      +0.3%   (12)  +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Jul      +0.5%   (11)  +0.3% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Jul      +0.2%   (13)  +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Jul      +1.6%   (9)   +1.6% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Aug       47.8   (6)    44.4 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Aug       92.1   (6)    92.1*** 
                  (Final) 
 
*Revised Figure 
**2Q 1st Reading 
***August Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

