2Q GDP Revision Expected to Show Little Change -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jul +1.1% (13) +1.9%* 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Aug 0 (3) -6.3 Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Jun N/A +2.4% HPI Y/Y 1000 Consumer Confidence Aug 128.8 (12) 135.7 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Aug N/A -12 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 24 215K (5) 209K 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 2Q +2.0% (12) +2.1%** 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 2Q +2.4% (6) +2.4%** 1000 Pending Home Sales Jul -0.6% (4) +2.8% Friday 0830 Personal Income Jul +0.3% (12) +0.4% 0830 Consumer Spending Jul +0.5% (11) +0.3% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jul +0.2% (13) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jul +1.6% (9) +1.6% 0945 Chicago PMI Aug 47.8 (6) 44.4 1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 92.1 (6) 92.1*** (Final) *Revised Figure **2Q 1st Reading ***August Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

