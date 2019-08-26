2Q GDP Revision Expected to Show Little Change -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Jun +2.4% (6) +2.4%
HPI Y/Y
1000 Consumer Confidence Aug 128.5 (20) 135.7
1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Aug -5 (3) -12
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 24 215K (13) 209K
0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 2Q +2.0% (22) +2.1%*
0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 2Q +2.4% (9) +2.4%*
1000 Pending Home Sales Jul -0.5% (10) +2.8%
Friday 0830 Personal Income Jul +0.3% (22) +0.4%
0830 Consumer Spending Jul +0.5% (21) +0.3%
0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jul +0.2% (23) +0.2%
0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jul +1.6% (14) +1.6%
0945 Chicago PMI Aug 47.5 (12) 44.4
1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 92.1 (15) 92.1**
(Final)
*2Q 1st Reading
**August Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com