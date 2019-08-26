2Q GDP Revision Expected to Show Little Change -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Jun +2.4% (6) +2.4% HPI Y/Y 1000 Consumer Confidence Aug 128.5 (20) 135.7 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Aug -5 (3) -12 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 24 215K (13) 209K 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 2Q +2.0% (22) +2.1%* 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 2Q +2.4% (9) +2.4%* 1000 Pending Home Sales Jul -0.5% (10) +2.8% Friday 0830 Personal Income Jul +0.3% (22) +0.4% 0830 Consumer Spending Jul +0.5% (21) +0.3% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jul +0.2% (23) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jul +1.6% (14) +1.6% 0945 Chicago PMI Aug 47.5 (12) 44.4 1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 92.1 (15) 92.1** (Final) *2Q 1st Reading **August Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com