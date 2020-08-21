2Q GDP Revision Seen at -32.4% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller Jun N/A +3.7%
20-City HPI Y/Y
1000 Consumer Confidence Aug 92.1 (8) 92.6
1000 New Home Sales Jul 783K (8) 776K
-- percent change Jul +0.9% +13.8%
1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Aug N/A 10
Wednesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jul +5.2% (7) +7.6%*
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 22 1045K (4) 1106K
0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 2Q -32.4% (9) -32.9%**
0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 2Q -1.8% (3) -1.8%**
1000 Pending Home Sales Jul N/A +16.6%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Aug N/A 3
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Personal Income Jul -0.1% (8) -1.1%
0830 Consumer Spending Jul +1.5% (8) +5.6%
0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jul +0.4% (9) +0.2%
0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jul +1.3% (6) +0.9%
0945 Chicago PMI Aug N/A 51.9
1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 72.4 (3) 72.8***
(Final)
*Revised Figure
**2Q 1st Reading
***Aug Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com