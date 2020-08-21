Log in
News : Commodities
2Q GDP Revision Seen at -32.4% -- Data Week Ahead

08/21/2020 | 02:23pm EDT

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller            Jun       N/A          +3.7% 
                  20-City HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Aug       92.1   (8)    92.6 
          1000  New Home Sales              Jul       783K   (8)    776K 
                  -- percent change         Jul      +0.9%         +13.8% 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Aug       N/A           10 
Wednesday 0830  Durable Goods Orders        Jul      +5.2%   (7)   +7.6%* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Aug 22    1045K  (4)    1106K 
          0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)      2Q       -32.4%  (9)   -32.9%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)    2Q       -1.8%   (3)   -1.8%** 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Jul       N/A          +16.6% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Aug       N/A           3 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Jul      -0.1%   (8)   -1.1% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Jul      +1.5%   (8)   +5.6% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Jul      +0.4%   (9)   +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Jul      +1.3%   (6)   +0.9% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Aug       N/A           51.9 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Aug       72.4   (3)    72.8*** 
                  (Final) 
 
*Revised Figure 
**2Q 1st Reading 
***Aug Prelim Reading 
 
 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

