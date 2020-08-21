2Q GDP Revision Seen at -32.4% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller Jun N/A +3.7% 20-City HPI Y/Y 1000 Consumer Confidence Aug 92.1 (8) 92.6 1000 New Home Sales Jul 783K (8) 776K -- percent change Jul +0.9% +13.8% 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Aug N/A 10 Wednesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jul +5.2% (7) +7.6%* Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 22 1045K (4) 1106K 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 2Q -32.4% (9) -32.9%** 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 2Q -1.8% (3) -1.8%** 1000 Pending Home Sales Jul N/A +16.6% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Aug N/A 3 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Jul -0.1% (8) -1.1% 0830 Consumer Spending Jul +1.5% (8) +5.6% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jul +0.4% (9) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jul +1.3% (6) +0.9% 0945 Chicago PMI Aug N/A 51.9 1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 72.4 (3) 72.8*** (Final) *Revised Figure **2Q 1st Reading ***Aug Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

