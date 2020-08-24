2Q GDP Revision Seen at -32.4% -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller Jun +3.9% (3) +3.7%
20-City HPI Y/Y
1000 Consumer Confidence Aug 92.5 (19) 92.6
1000 New Home Sales Jul 787K (18) 776K
-- percent change Jul +1.4% +13.8%
1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Aug 7 (3) 10
Wednesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jul +5.0% (17) +7.6%*
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 22 1000K (14) 1106K
0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 2Q -32.4% (20) -32.9%**
0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 2Q -1.8% (5) -1.8%**
1000 Pending Home Sales Jul +3.5% (8) +16.6%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Aug N/A 3
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Personal Income Jul +0.0% (19) -1.1%
0830 Consumer Spending Jul +2.0% (19) +5.6%
0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jul +0.5% (19) +0.2%
0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jul +1.3% (11) +0.9%
0945 Chicago PMI Aug 52.5 (7) 51.9
1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 72.9 (15) 72.8***
(Final)
*Revised Figure
**2Q 1st Reading
***Aug Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
