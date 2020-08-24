Log in
2Q GDP Revision Seen at -32.4% -- Data Week Ahead Update

08/24/2020 | 02:19pm EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller            Jun      +3.9%   (3)   +3.7% 
                  20-City HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Aug       92.5   (19)   92.6 
          1000  New Home Sales              Jul       787K   (18)   776K 
                  -- percent change         Jul      +1.4%         +13.8% 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Aug       7      (3)    10 
Wednesday 0830  Durable Goods Orders        Jul      +5.0%   (17)  +7.6%* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Aug 22    1000K  (14)   1106K 
          0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)      2Q       -32.4%  (20)  -32.9%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)    2Q       -1.8%   (5)   -1.8%** 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Jul      +3.5%   (8)   +16.6% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Aug       N/A           3 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Jul      +0.0%   (19)  -1.1% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Jul      +2.0%   (19)  +5.6% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Jul      +0.5%   (19)  +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Jul      +1.3%   (11)  +0.9% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Aug       52.5   (7)    51.9 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Aug       72.9   (15)   72.8*** 
                  (Final) 
 
*Revised Figure 
**2Q 1st Reading 
***Aug Prelim Reading 
 
 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

