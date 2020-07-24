Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

2Q GDP Seen Declining Over 30% -- Data Week Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 02:18pm EDT

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0830  Durable Goods Orders        Jun      +5.4%   (11)  +15.7%* 
          1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy          Jul       N/A          -6.1 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller            May       N/A          +4.0% 
                  20-City HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Jul       96.0   (12)   98.1 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Jul       N/A           0 
Wednesday 1000  Pending Home Sales          Jun      +14.6%  (6)   +44.3% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jul 25    1435K  (8)    1416K 
          0830  Real GDP (1st Reading)      2Q       -34.8%  (13)  -5.0%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (1st Reading)    2Q       +0.2%   (4)   +1.4%** 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Jun      -0.9%   (13)  -4.2% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Jun      +5.0%   (13)  +8.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Jun      +0.2%   (12)  +0.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Jun      +1.0%   (8)   +1.0% 
          0830  Employment Cost Index       2Q       +0.6%   (7)   +0.8% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Jul       44.0   (4)    36.6 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jul       72.4   (8)    73.2*** 
                  (Final) 
 
*Revised Figure 
**1Q 3rd Reading 
***July Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Commodities"
02:18p2Q GDP Seen Declining Over 30% -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Moderna loses challenge to Arbutus patent on vaccine technology
2GOLD : Global shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
3EQUINOR ASA : Equinor beats earnings forecasts as refinery and trading shines
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : has agreed with the governments of France and Spain to make amendments to the A350 Repaya..
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Shares Down After 7nm Chip Delay; 2Q Earnings, Revenue Beat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group