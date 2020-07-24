2Q GDP Seen Declining Over 30% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jun +5.4% (11) +15.7%* 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Jul N/A -6.1 Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller May N/A +4.0% 20-City HPI Y/Y 1000 Consumer Confidence Jul 96.0 (12) 98.1 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Jul N/A 0 Wednesday 1000 Pending Home Sales Jun +14.6% (6) +44.3% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 25 1435K (8) 1416K 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 2Q -34.8% (13) -5.0%** 0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 2Q +0.2% (4) +1.4%** Friday 0830 Personal Income Jun -0.9% (13) -4.2% 0830 Consumer Spending Jun +5.0% (13) +8.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jun +0.2% (12) +0.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jun +1.0% (8) +1.0% 0830 Employment Cost Index 2Q +0.6% (7) +0.8% 0945 Chicago PMI Jul 44.0 (4) 36.6 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 72.4 (8) 73.2*** (Final) *Revised Figure **1Q 3rd Reading ***July Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

