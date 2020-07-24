2Q GDP Seen Declining Over 30% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jun +5.4% (11) +15.7%*
1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Jul N/A -6.1
Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller May N/A +4.0%
20-City HPI Y/Y
1000 Consumer Confidence Jul 96.0 (12) 98.1
1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Jul N/A 0
Wednesday 1000 Pending Home Sales Jun +14.6% (6) +44.3%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 25 1435K (8) 1416K
0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 2Q -34.8% (13) -5.0%**
0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 2Q +0.2% (4) +1.4%**
Friday 0830 Personal Income Jun -0.9% (13) -4.2%
0830 Consumer Spending Jun +5.0% (13) +8.2%
0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jun +0.2% (12) +0.1%
0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jun +1.0% (8) +1.0%
0830 Employment Cost Index 2Q +0.6% (7) +0.8%
0945 Chicago PMI Jul 44.0 (4) 36.6
1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 72.4 (8) 73.2***
(Final)
*Revised Figure
**1Q 3rd Reading
***July Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
