2U 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against 2U, Inc. - TWOU

10/06/2019 | 10:50pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until October 7, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against 2U, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TWOU).  Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between the expanded period of February 26, 2018 and July 30, 2019. These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of 2U and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-evh/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by October 7, 2019.

About the Lawsuits

2U and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On July 30, 2019, the Company disclosed a range of disappointing financial news including a larger-than-expected loss for 2Q2019, a cut to its fiscal 2019 guidance from a net loss of between $79.M and $77.2M to $157.5M and $151.5M, and that it “will moderate [its] grad program launch cadence.”

On this news, the price of 2U’s shares plummeted nearly 65% on unusually heavy trading volume.

The first-filed case is Harper v. 2U. Inc., et al., 1:19-cv-07390.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
206 Covington St.
Madisonville, LA 70447 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
