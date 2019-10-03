Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2U 4-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds 2U (TWOU) Investors of October 7, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 07:54pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds investors in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) of the Oct. 7, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

CLASS PERIOD: Feb. 26, 2018 – July 30, 2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Oct. 7, 2019
Email: TWOU@hbsslaw.com
Visit: https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/TWOU
Call: Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation: 510-725-3000

TWOU Class Action:

According to the Complaint, Defendants concealed the following: (1) 2U faced increasing competition in online education and particularly regarding graduate programs; (2) 2U faced program-specific issues that negatively impacted its performance, including 2U’s grad business; (3) 2U’s business model was unsustainable; and (4) 2U would slow its program launches.

On July 30, 2019, the market learned the truth when Defendants announced disappointing Q2 2019 financial results and revised 2U’s 2019 guidance to double its expected loss.  Analysts immediately downgraded the stock, including Oppenheimer, which said 2U was “uninvestable given the uncertainty over its business model.”

If you invested in 2U between Feb. 26, 2018 and July 30, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered significant losses ($50,000+) you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.  Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which 2U may have misled investors about the sustainability of its business model,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding 2U should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email TWOU@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:28pCOUNTRY GARDEN : September Contracted Sales Rise 40% on Year
DJ
09:27pFAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Notice of intention to issue new share certificate
PU
09:27pSONY : Issues of the Thirty-fourth, Thirty-fifth and Thirty-sixth Series of Unsecured Bonds
PU
09:22pPNM RESOURCES : New Mexico Supreme Court Declines to Rule on Applicability of Energy Transition Act
PR
09:17pGENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Non-Renounceable Rights Issue
PU
09:17pGENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Appendix 3B – Rights Issue
PU
09:17pGENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Cleansing Notice under Section 708AA of the Corporations Act
PU
09:16pSEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Applauds More Than 100 Local Governments in Southern California that Pass Resolutions in Support of Balanced Energy Policies
PR
09:10pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING APTINYX, INC. (NYSE : APTX) on Behalf of Aptinyx Stockholders and Encourages Aptinyx Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
09:10pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST ALTRIA GROUP, INC. (NYSE : MO) and Encourages Altria Group Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3Planes, cheese, whisky and wine on U.S. tariff target list
4Brexit raises stakes for Britain in aircraft trade war
5GENN GROU : GENN GROU : Morgans rates GDG as Add

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group