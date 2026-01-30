2CRSi Aims to Exceed Its 2025/26 Targets

The designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers has announced revenues of over €198 million as of December 31, 2025, corresponding to the first half of the 2025/26 fiscal year.

01/30/2026

This performance reflects a marked acceleration in the group's activity, driven by strong demand in the high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) markets, as well as the gradual ramp-up of major contracts announced in recent months.



The level of activity achieved during the half-year confirms 2CRSi's industrial capacity to execute large-scale projects. Commercial momentum remains robust in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, in line with the group's strategic directions.



2CRSi generated positive operating cash flow during the half-year, with available cash exceeding €9 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to -€0.22 million as of June 30, 2025, strengthening the group's financial flexibility. On the strength of these factors, the group now expects to exceed its previously announced targets, both in terms of annual revenue and EBITDA margin, for the 2025/26 fiscal year.