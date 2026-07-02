2CRSi launches an independent review of its large German contract
2CRSi has initiated an independent verification process regarding the sale of 194 servers to a German customer. The audit is based on third-party confirmations from banks, the customer and carriers. Findings will be released as soon as they are available.
Published on 07/02/2026 at 02:14 am EDT
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The review will rely on a direct confirmation approach with independent sources, including in particular banks, the customer and carriers. This method is intended to cross-check and validate the order, deliveries and financial settlement. The process began on June 22, 2026. The findings will be published as soon as they are available.
The company specifies that this assignment is an agreed-upon procedures report, separate from the statutory audit performed by an external auditor, and that it relates solely to this specific contract. 2CRSi is also continuing to address the other issues raised and will keep the market informed of progress.