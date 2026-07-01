2CRSi lifted by a Portzamparc note, which sees an "unexpected" entry point

Shares in 2CRSi extended their rebound on Wednesday on the Paris stock market, supported by a note from Portzamparc, which has added the name to its recommended small and mid-cap "High Five" list, arguing that the stock's recent slide offers an "unexpected" entry point into the high-performance computer server maker.

Sebastien Foll Published on 07/01/2026 at 08:15 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Around 2 p.m., the stock was up nearly 17%, at around €36, marking one of the strongest advances on the Paris market.



In a note released in the morning, Portzamparc analysts point out that the stock has already almost doubled from its low following the offensive by short-seller Grizzly Research, but remains far below its pre-attack level.



"Above all, current levels reflect an attractive valuation for a high-growth stock," the brokerage said, highlighting an enterprise value/operating profit (EV/OP) multiple of 22x for 2026, 8x for 2027 and 4x expected in 2028.



A discount deemed "artificial"



The intermediary also points to a news flow that looks set to be supportive in the new fiscal year, with expected progress on European AI gigafactory projects, the start of production for the partnership with Valeo, and the launch of Nvidia's new generation of Vera Rubin processors.



Portzamparc also underscores a sustainably supportive backdrop, with investment around AI and the growing adoption of liquid cooling. Its recommendation remains "hold" with a price target of €59.3, implying 55% upside.



Since the start of the year, 2CRSi is still up nearly 210%.