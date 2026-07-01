Around 2 p.m., the stock was up nearly 17%, at around €36, marking one of the strongest advances on the Paris market.

In a note released in the morning, Portzamparc analysts point out that the stock has already almost doubled from its low following the offensive by short-seller Grizzly Research, but remains far below its pre-attack level.

"Above all, current levels reflect an attractive valuation for a high-growth stock," the brokerage said, highlighting an enterprise value/operating profit (EV/OP) multiple of 22x for 2026, 8x for 2027 and 4x expected in 2028.

A discount deemed "artificial"

The intermediary also points to a news flow that looks set to be supportive in the new fiscal year, with expected progress on European AI gigafactory projects, the start of production for the partnership with Valeo, and the launch of Nvidia's new generation of Vera Rubin processors.

Portzamparc also underscores a sustainably supportive backdrop, with investment around AI and the growing adoption of liquid cooling. Its recommendation remains "hold" with a price target of €59.3, implying 55% upside.

Since the start of the year, 2CRSi is still up nearly 210%.