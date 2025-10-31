2CRSi shares plunged nearly 20% after reporting net attributable income of €2.1m for 2024-25, down slightly from the €2.5m recorded on a pro-forma 12-month basis for the previous year.



The group specified that its gross margin, particularly in H2, was temporarily affected by the granting of an exceptional discount to one of its main customers in the US to compensate for a delivery delay.



With revenue of €220.7m, up 32% in a market that remains dynamic and demanding, 2CRSI claims to have strengthened its commercial positions in its key markets of AI, high-performance computing, and data centers.



In terms of business, the order book and recent commercial successes give the company every confidence in its ability to exceed the €300m revenue target set in the strategic plan presented in 2024.