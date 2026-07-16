2CRSi responds to Grizzly Research's 34 allegations

In a document published this morning, 2CRSi provides its response, point by point, to the 34 allegations contained in Grizzly Research LLC's June 18 publication. The document supplements the press releases and webinars from the high-performance computer server manufacturer. The company notes that the publication comes from a short seller that has reported to the AMF a net short position and has a financial interest in a decline in the share price.

Of these 34 allegations, 3 relate to 2CRSi's revenue



According to Grizzly Research (a New York-based activist short-selling firm), following the sale of Boston Limited (June 2023), 2CRSi's US revenue would have increased sharply even though it historically represented about 3% of sales.



On this first allegation, 2CRSi argues that 'the growth in US revenue is explained by identifiable factors: the 2023 launch of the server range dedicated to artificial intelligence, the recovery of 2CRSi Corporation's business after the effects of COVID-19 and the failure of Blade, the strengthening of sales teams in the United States, and easier access to Nvidia components following US export restrictions of October 7, 2022, which redirected to other markets volumes initially intended for China. This increase is the result of real commercial momentum'.



The second allegation concerns an alleged inconsistency in the geographic breakdown: one communication citing about 71% in Asia, then an annual report indicating about 50% in North America.



For 2CRSi. 'this is not an inconsistency, but two distinct measures. The 71% figure corresponds to revenue allocated by delivery region (consolidated revenue press release of July 25, 2024). The roughly 50% figure corresponds to revenue invoiced from the North America region (2023-2024 annual report). The same transaction can be invoiced from one region and delivered to another: the two bases are not contradictory'.



The third allegation maintains that 'the increase in North America revenue in the second half of 2025 would be explained only by the $610m framework agreement'.



For 2CRSi, 'this framework agreement gave rise to no invoicing in the period in question. The growth in North American revenue comes from separate orders, already delivered and paid, unrelated to this framework agreement.



Clarifications on the contracts and the identity of the mystery client



In addition, the French company provides details on the unnamed customer under this $610m framework agreement (January 2024) and on the $290m order (September 2025). According to the activist firm, this client would be NewYork GreenCloud (NYGC).



2CRSi responds that 'the January 2024 contract, for $610m, is with a US company (different from NYGC) led by Dr Joseph Church, around a greenhouse-based robotic farming project that recovers waste heat from servers (heating the greenhouses in winter, producing drinking water in summer). A first installation is currently under development in Southern California, the rollout schedule for subsequent sites has been delayed by the rollback of US tax incentives (Inflation Reduction Act) related to solar energy'.



As for the September 2025 contract for $290m, it 'is with the US company NewYork GreenCloud, also led by Dr. Joseph Church, around a project to produce energy from biomass and create an AI Factory in Buena Vista, California. The first phase (5MW) of this project is still scheduled for the end of summer 2026. A second phase (about 15MW) will be installed later. The value of this contract will be included in 2CRSi's revenue for fiscal year 2026/27. Regardless of the contracting entity, neither 2CRSi nor Alain Wilmouth holds any stake or corporate office in it'.



NYGC: its status questioned



In addition, Grizzly Research asserts that 'NYGC would be an undisclosed related party, looking more like a 2CRSi subsidiary'. On this point, the French company says that 'NYGC is a customer company, linked to 2CRSi through a commercial relationship', says it 'exercises neither control, joint control, nor significant influence over it, and shares no common executive with it, neither 2CRSi nor Alain Wilmouth holds any ownership interest in it'.



Grizzly Research also underscored that 'Alain Wilmouth would appear as 'Co-Founder & CEO' in NYGC's investor deck'. For 2CRSi, 'this deck is a fundraising document specific to NYGC, distributed by its adviser. Whatever the presentation, Alain Wilmouth is neither founder, partner, owner, executive, nor corporate officer of NYGC, and performs no function there: the title shown does not reflect any real role within NYGC. The 'team' slide lists the project participants (site manager, financial adviser, supplier) and not NYGC employees'.



Finally, according to the short seller, 'in this deck, NYGC would present the $610m contract as one of its own achievements'.

'This presentation is part of NYGC's own communications and does not bind 2CRSi. From 2CRSi's standpoint, the transaction corresponds to a relationship between a supplier and its customer', 2CRSi says in its defense.

