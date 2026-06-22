2CRSi response and analyst views

As trading resumed, 2CRSi shares were still locked limit down at 10:30 a.m., after plunging 43.05% on Thursday and being suspended on Friday pending a statement from the company.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/22/2026 at 04:35 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

By way of reminder, on Thursday the company, which designs, develops and manufactures high-performance computer servers and innovative solutions for AI, high-performance computing and data storage, was targeted by short seller Grizzly Research. The firm accused 2CRSi of having created a fraudulent structure in the United States "to manufacture a growth story for investors" and believes that "investors, regulators and auditors have been deliberately misled".



Since then, the Strasbourg-based company has challenged Grizzly Research's report, bought time and requested that its shares be suspended for Friday's session so it could prepare a response. On Friday evening, after the close, 2CRSi held a webinar to brief investors and shareholders, but during that session few of the topics raised by Grizzly Research were addressed...



Since then, 2CRSi has published a press release responding point by point to the short seller's allegations.



The company began, rightly, by noting that the report came from a short seller that held, prior to publication of its study, a net short position equal to 0.89% of 2CRSi's share capital, or about 200,000 shares. The author therefore has a direct financial interest in a decline in the share price.



The French company categorically rejects the claim that any portion of its revenue or forecasts is fabricated. The board of directors has referred the matter to its audit and risk committee to review all of the points raised.



After explaining certain details and by way of conclusion, "2CRSi disputes in the strongest terms the claim that its revenues or forecasts are fabricated. This claim is contradicted by the reality of its industrial business, whose products, customers and sites are identifiable and verifiable, and whose accounts are certified by the statutory auditors. The Company rejects any insinuation that it deliberately misled its investors, regulators or its statutory auditors".



Views from All Invest Securities and Portzamparc



All Invest Securities explains that, in detail, the company responded in eight points, and among those to note: the company states that its statutory auditor, Ernst & Young, has certified the group's accounts and it categorically rejects the claim that any portion of its revenue or forecasts is fabricated.



Regarding the $610m contract with NewYork GreenCloud (NYGC), it "is still in force, provides for an initial phase making electric power and computing capacity available in 2026, followed by a ramp-up in 2027-28. 2CRSI's role is limited to supplying servers, and the company or its executives have no equity links, no stake and no management role with NYGC".



On the Portzamparc side, analysts decided to maintain their confidence and their scenario after what they view as Grizzly Research's unfounded attack. They note, however, that it had the merit of pushing 2CRSi to communicate more. The brokerage is barely changing its scenario pending the publication of annual revenue in late July, guidance for which was reaffirmed during the webinar (more than €400m). The rating remains Buy, with a target trimmed very slightly to €59.30 from €60.10.