2CRSi secures major AI server order in Germany

2CRSi has announced a new sale of AI servers to a Munich-based German firm specializing in professional services, systems integration, management consulting, and global solution services. The order comprises 194 2CRSi Godì Blackwell Ultra servers, representing a list price value of 110 million euros.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/10/2026 at 01:15 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Godì Blackwell Ultra servers are specifically designed for computing environments dedicated to Large Language Models (LLMs), generative AI, large-scale inference, high-performance computing (HPC), and digital transformation applications requiring high-density GPU architectures.



According to 2CRSi, this order 'illustrates the robust growth in European demand for next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure, designed to meet the increasing corporate needs for intensive computing, model training, AI inference, automation, and massive data processing'.



The full amount of the order has already been settled by the client. The components required for its fulfillment have also been secured and paid for, allowing the company to initiate shipments on a very tight schedule. This financial structure significantly limits the working capital requirements (WCR) associated with the transaction and secures its industrial execution.



The first delivery tranche, representing over 50% of the order, will be shipped as early as this week. The balance will be delivered before the end of June 2026, in line with the closing of 2CRSi's 2025/2026 fiscal year, thereby strengthening the company's commercial visibility through the end of the period.