2nd & Charles : Presents Literarily Wasted, a Free, Online Reading Club

The traditional book club goes social – literarily!

Avid and casual readers are invited to join Literarily Wasted, an all-new, FREE online book club, presented by 2nd & Charles. Members are encouraged to grab the featured book of the month – possibly their favorite drink too – and connect for live bi-monthly conversations about the plot, characters and more! Literarily Wasted participants will weigh in on the featured titles and have the chance to explore a variety of options not usually featured in book clubs – including June’s book of the month, “Good Omens” by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.

“This cutting-edge concept takes the traditional book club to the next level,” said Eric Bishop, Sr. Vice President for 2nd & Charles. “Our goal is to influence and encourage more reading, and Literarily Wasted will bring together a geek-centric community where members can discuss and enjoy from the comfort of their homes or wherever they are!”

To join, participants should follow 2nd & Charles and Literarily Wasted on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram and follow along with the live stream discussions every other Wednesday of the month. Members can receive 20% off the book of the month by purchasing it from 2nd & Charles and mentioning the new book club!

Literarily Wasted is created and hosted by real-life couples, Christy & Adam Schwartz and Talia Lin & Lucas Pepke. “This innovative book club will focus primarily on sci-fi, fantasy and other geek-centric genres,” said Christy Schwartz, who always has at least three books going at one time. “These categories are often overlooked by other book clubs, making it difficult to find a community to discuss these stories. 2nd & Charles is the perfect partner to help us bring this to life!”

For more information about Literarily Wasted, visit bit.ly/LiterarilyWasted or stop by a local 2nd & Charles store. To watch the June book announcement video, visit bit.ly/JuneBookLW.

About 2nd & Charles

2nd & Charles is a bookstore chain featuring new and used books, collectibles and entertainment. Each store specializes in buying, selling and trading used books, toys, games, CDs, DVDs, video games, gaming systems, vinyl records and more. Each store prides itself on being a “collection of cool” based on the local feel of the community in which it lives. For more information and a complete list of store locations, visit 2ndandcharles.com. Follow 2nd & Charles on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

