2nd & Charles : Presents Literarily Wasted, a Free, Online Reading Club

Avid and casual readers are invited to join Literarily Wasted, an
all-new, FREE online book club, presented by 2nd & Charles.
Members are encouraged to grab the featured book of the month – possibly
their favorite drink too – and connect for live bi-monthly conversations
about the plot, characters and more! Literarily Wasted participants will
weigh in on the featured titles and have the chance to explore a variety
of options not usually featured in book clubs – including June’s book of
the month, “Good Omens” by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.
“This cutting-edge concept takes the traditional book club to the next
level,” said Eric Bishop, Sr. Vice President for 2nd & Charles. “Our
goal is to influence and encourage more reading, and Literarily Wasted
will bring together a geek-centric community where members can discuss
and enjoy from the comfort of their homes or wherever they are!”
To join, participants should follow 2nd & Charles and Literarily Wasted
on Facebook,
YouTube
or Instagram
and follow along with the live stream discussions every other Wednesday
of the month. Members can receive 20% off the book of the month by
purchasing it from 2nd & Charles and mentioning the new book club!
Literarily Wasted is created and hosted by real-life couples, Christy &
Adam Schwartz and Talia Lin & Lucas Pepke. “This innovative book club
will focus primarily on sci-fi, fantasy and other geek-centric genres,”
said Christy Schwartz, who always has at least three books going at one
time. “These categories are often overlooked by other book clubs, making
it difficult to find a community to discuss these stories. 2nd & Charles
is the perfect partner to help us bring this to life!”
For more information about Literarily Wasted, visit bit.ly/LiterarilyWasted
or stop by a local 2nd & Charles store. To watch the June book
announcement video, visit bit.ly/JuneBookLW.
About 2nd & Charles
2nd & Charles is a bookstore chain featuring new and used books,
collectibles and entertainment. Each store specializes in buying,
selling and trading used books, toys, games, CDs, DVDs, video games,
gaming systems, vinyl records and more. Each store prides itself on
being a “collection of cool” based on the local feel of the community in
which it lives. For more information and a complete list of store
locations, visit 2ndandcharles.com.
