2nd & Charles : Recognizes Teachers with Biannual Educator Week, April 5-13

With around-the-clock dedication, teachers continuously make a substantial impact by touching the lives of future generations that shape our communities. From April 5-13, 2nd & Charles will honor teachers’ hard work with the biannual Educator Week. Teachers can save 25 percent on all in-store purchases in addition to the opportunity to win a variety of prizes and receive special offers throughout the week! Educators are also invited to the special in-store kick-off event at all locations on Friday, April 5 from 4-7 p.m.

As part of Educator Week, teachers who bring their school ID to any 2nd & Charles location are eligible for the 25 percent off in-store discount, registration for multiple giveaways and other special offers. To show appreciation throughout the year, teachers can continue to present their school ID for other discounts and special offers.

“We want the teachers in our communities to know how much they are valued and treasured for everything they do,” said Scott Kappler, chief marketing officer at 2nd & Charles. “Educator Week is just a small way for us to show our gratitude to the hard-working teachers who not only educate and instill core values but also touch the lives of students, families and beyond.”

All 2nd & Charles locations will host a special kick-off event on Friday, April 5 from 4-7 p.m. to launch the week’s celebration. Teachers are invited to visit their local store to enter a raffle to win a 2nd & Charles gift card, which will be drawn at the end of the event. Teachers do not need to be present at the time of the raffle drawing to win. Throughout the week, teachers can enter online for a chance to win a $1,000 2nd & Charles gift card and one of four $250 2nd & Charles gift cards at 2ndandcharles.com/educatorweek.

