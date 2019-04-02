Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2nd & Charles : Recognizes Teachers with Biannual Educator Week, April 5-13

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 10:45am EDT

All stores to host weeklong celebration for teachers, including special savings and giveaways!

With around-the-clock dedication, teachers continuously make a substantial impact by touching the lives of future generations that shape our communities. From April 5-13, 2nd & Charles will honor teachers’ hard work with the biannual Educator Week. Teachers can save 25 percent on all in-store purchases in addition to the opportunity to win a variety of prizes and receive special offers throughout the week! Educators are also invited to the special in-store kick-off event at all locations on Friday, April 5 from 4-7 p.m.

As part of Educator Week, teachers who bring their school ID to any 2nd & Charles location are eligible for the 25 percent off in-store discount, registration for multiple giveaways and other special offers. To show appreciation throughout the year, teachers can continue to present their school ID for other discounts and special offers.

“We want the teachers in our communities to know how much they are valued and treasured for everything they do,” said Scott Kappler, chief marketing officer at 2nd & Charles. “Educator Week is just a small way for us to show our gratitude to the hard-working teachers who not only educate and instill core values but also touch the lives of students, families and beyond.”

All 2nd & Charles locations will host a special kick-off event on Friday, April 5 from 4-7 p.m. to launch the week’s celebration. Teachers are invited to visit their local store to enter a raffle to win a 2nd & Charles gift card, which will be drawn at the end of the event. Teachers do not need to be present at the time of the raffle drawing to win. Throughout the week, teachers can enter online for a chance to win a $1,000 2nd & Charles gift card and one of four $250 2nd & Charles gift cards at 2ndandcharles.com/educatorweek.

For more information about Educator Week at 2nd & Charles, please visit 2ndandcharles.com/educatorweek.

About 2nd & Charles

2nd & Charles specializes in trading used books, audio books, CDs, DVDs, video games, game systems, vinyl records and accessories. Stores buy and sell based on the condition and popularity of the product. For more information, visit 2ndandcharles.com. Follow 2nd & Charles on Facebook (facebook.com/2ndandCharles).


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:09aGlobal Leaders in Academic Health Convene to Address Building Strategic Partnerships
GL
11:09aHORMEL FOODS : Inaugural Small Change Big Impact Food Summit To Bring Together Industry Leaders At Harvard University April 3-4, 2019
PR
11:08aMore from the Company Monthly Newsletter March 2019
AQ
11:08aFORD MOTOR : would reconsider UK investments if no deal on Brexit
AQ
11:08aPoison Drummer Rikki Rockett, an HPV-Attributed Throat Cancer Survivor, Urges Public to Open Up and Say Ahhh! and GET SCREENED During the 21st Annual Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Week®
PR
11:08aNICKSON : Founder and CEO Cameron Johnson to Share Insights on Changing the Renting Experience at the 5th Annual Dallas Startup Week
BU
11:07aEU HAS NO MAJOR CONCERNS IN GERMANY OVER VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL : sources
RE
11:07aEU has no major concerns in Germany over Vodafone-Liberty deal - sources
RE
11:07aGUDOU : Announcements and Notices - Completion of Disposal of Shares by Controlling Shareholder and Directors
PU
11:07aCISCO : The Potential of Thought Leadership is Much Better Than You Think
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : ASIAN EQUITIES' VALUATIONS STILL CHEAPER THAN ITS GLOBAL PEERS: Refinitiv data
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Brexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
4Exor's Elkann stresses long-term commitment to Fiat Chrysler
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Chinese tech giant Tencent plans $5 billion dollar bond sale - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About