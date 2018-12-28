Log in
2nd & Charles : to Open First Kentucky Location in Owensboro on Saturday, January 19

12/28/2018 | 06:42pm CET

Specialty shop to host grand opening event with live music, food trucks, prize giveaways and more!

2nd & Charles management announced details today surrounding the highly anticipated grand opening of the brand’s first Kentucky location in the suburb of Owensboro. The eclectic retailer, which specializes in trading books, video, games, vinyl records, collectibles and more, will officially debut its new store, located at 2520 Calumet Trace, on Saturday, January 19. Festivities are set to begin at 10 a.m. and will include live music, food trucks, face painting, giveaways and more family-friendly activities.

“2nd & Charles is poised to introduce the Owensboro community to a shopping and trading experience that is far beyond that of an average bookstore,” said Scott Kappler, Chief Marketing Officer at 2nd & Charles. “Our store is chock-full of one-of-a-kind offerings across nearly every genre, including pop culture, books, collectibles and electronics. Our guests always enjoy browsing the aisles and discovering treasures they didn’t know even existed!”

As part of the grand opening festivities, shoppers can enjoy FREE family-friendly activities like face painting and balloon art, as well as pop culture prizes throughout the day. Five lucky guests will receive a $100 2nd & Charles gift card, and one customer will be the winner of a $500 shopping spree at 2nd & Charles. Eager shoppers who want first dibs on the hidden gems at 2nd & Charles Owensboro are invited to the new store’s soft opening during the weekend of January 12th.

2nd & Charles buys and sells new and used books, CDs, DVDs and Blu-Ray, video games, game systems, vinyl records, comic books, electronics, toys, collectibles and more. Customers wishing to sell their own used items can check them upon arrival and redeem for cash or store credit. The specialty shop, which draws a diverse audience of gamer fanatics, pop culture junkies, movie buffs, bookworms and much more, offers over 300,000 items in more than three miles of stocked shelf space.

2nd & Charles Owensboro will be open Sunday through Saturday from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

For more information about 2nd & Charles in Owensboro, call (270) 689-0970 or visit 2ndandcharles.com/locations/2140-owensboro/.

About 2nd & Charles
2nd & Charles specializes in trading used books, audio books, CDs, DVDs, video games, game systems, vinyl records and accessories. Stores buy and sell based on the condition and popularity of the product. For more information, visit 2ndandcharles.com. Follow 2nd & Charles on Facebook (facebook.com/2ndandCharles).


© Business Wire 2018
