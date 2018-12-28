2nd & Charles : to Open First Kentucky Location in Owensboro on Saturday, January 19

2nd & Charles management announced details today surrounding
the highly anticipated grand opening of the brand’s first Kentucky
location in the suburb of Owensboro. The eclectic retailer, which
specializes in trading books, video, games, vinyl records, collectibles
and more, will officially debut its new store, located at 2520
Calumet Trace, on Saturday, January 19. Festivities are set
to begin at 10 a.m. and will include live music, food trucks,
face painting, giveaways and more family-friendly activities.
“2nd & Charles is poised to introduce the Owensboro community to a
shopping and trading experience that is far beyond that of an average
bookstore,” said Scott Kappler, Chief Marketing Officer at 2nd &
Charles. “Our store is chock-full of one-of-a-kind offerings across
nearly every genre, including pop culture, books, collectibles and
electronics. Our guests always enjoy browsing the aisles and discovering
treasures they didn’t know even existed!”
As part of the grand opening festivities, shoppers can enjoy FREE
family-friendly activities like face painting and balloon art, as well
as pop culture prizes throughout the day. Five lucky guests will receive
a $100 2nd & Charles gift card, and one customer will be the winner of a
$500 shopping spree at 2nd & Charles. Eager shoppers who want first dibs
on the hidden gems at 2nd & Charles Owensboro are invited to the new
store’s soft opening during the weekend of January 12th.
2nd & Charles buys and sells new and used books, CDs, DVDs and Blu-Ray,
video games, game systems, vinyl records, comic books, electronics,
toys, collectibles and more. Customers wishing to sell their own used
items can check them upon arrival and redeem for cash or store credit.
The specialty shop, which draws a diverse audience of gamer fanatics,
pop culture junkies, movie buffs, bookworms and much more, offers over
300,000 items in more than three miles of stocked shelf space.
2nd & Charles Owensboro will be open Sunday through Saturday from 8 a.m.
– 11 p.m.
For more information about 2nd & Charles in Owensboro, call (270)
689-0970 or visit 2ndandcharles.com/locations/2140-owensboro/.
About 2nd & Charles
2nd &
Charles specializes in trading used books, audio books, CDs, DVDs, video
games, game systems, vinyl records and accessories. Stores buy and sell
based on the condition and popularity of the product. For more
information, visit 2ndandcharles.com.
Follow 2nd & Charles on Facebook (facebook.com/2ndandCharles).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005190/en/